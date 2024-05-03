Highlights Darius Garland's assertiveness impacts game outcomes significantly.

Garland's overall playoff averages are down, but his aggressiveness in wins is notable.

In Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, Garland's strong start highlighted his potential as a valuable playmaker.

Sometimes, it's easy to see why Darius Garland was an All-Star in 2022. Garland is one of the game's most talented guards with his passing vision, quickness, ball-handling expertise, and deep range. There have been plenty of games in recent seasons where he's made tons of things happen both as a passer and scorer for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unfortunately, there have also been games where Garland hasn't had near the impact one would expect him to have in games for Cleveland. There have been more of those games or stretches of games at points, where that has occurred as well, which has been strange.

So far in the 2024 Playoffs, there has been some good and some bad as it pertains to Garland's play, among others, for Cleveland versus the Orlando Magic.

Through five games of this Cleveland-Orlando first-round series, Garland has averaged 14.2 points and 5.8 assists per contest. He's hit 44.4 percent of his three-point attempts in that span.

What's been more telling of late has been Garland's splits in wins, versus what he's done (or not done) in losses in the series to this point, and his mindset seems to be the key there.

Garland's Approach Means a Great Deal

When Garland is assertive, that pays dividends

Although Garland's averages in the series are down from his in the regular season overall, in Cleveland's playoff wins so far, he's appeared to be far more engaged and intentional offensively. The splits in those games illustrate that, and whether it's been in the playmaking or scoring sense, he's been much more effective at various points in those games.

By comparison, in the two horrible losses in Orlando in this series, Garland has not been sharp. It wasn't entirely on Garland, as the Cavaliers as a whole often seemed out of sync in Games 3 and 4, but Garland was at points passive and/or not seeming comfortable generally. He had five points on just two-of-10 shooting in Game 3, and one-of-four from three.

Darius Garland's Stats in Wins vs. Losses against ORL Category In 3 Wins In 2 Losses PPG 17.3 9.5 TS% 64.7% 42.6% APG 5.7 6.0 TO 3.7 1.5

He had his moments as a passer in both of those games still and, in Game 4, had a few offensive spurts. However, during big runs for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and the Magic, or when the Cavaliers were trying to prevent those, Garland was not affecting games the ways he's capable of as an on-ball threat and passer.

There were stretches in the first two home victories where Garland didn't look all that sure of himself, either, leading to some ill-advised turnovers. He had a combined nine giveaways in Games 1 and 2, and in Cleveland's playoff wins, he has turned it over at a far higher clip. That stat plays into how he's been inconsistent in these playoffs thus far, though.

Fortunately, Garland's Game 5 was encouraging, and his play showed how he can be a true difference-maker when he is assertive and isn't settling too much. Garland came out firing in that much-needed victory on Tuesday, as he had 17 first-quarter points, which was his playoff-high in a quarter.

That opening effort from Garland got the Cavaliers off to a nice start, and despite him having only six points the rest of the game, he was initiating things in a meaningful manner throughout the contest, and that helped get others going. When Garland is attacking, either as an active shot creation presence or getting into the paint and then hitting spray-out feeds to shooters either for assists or hockey assists, the Cavaliers are better off.

Granted, others assuredly factor into things for Cleveland, such as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen (who was out with a rib issue in Game 5), and they need Donovan Mitchell to set the tone offensively. Role pieces like Max Strus and potentially Marcus Morris, both of whom gave the Cavaliers a lift in their last win, can make shots when they're in rhythm as well and need looks.

But, all of that said, what's often been telling in recent seasons is that when Garland is assertive, and taking it to opposing defenses, this Cavaliers team is better off. That paid dividends at some crucial points on Tuesday and helped Cleveland overcome a second-half offensive onslaught from Banchero.

Of course, some of Garland's inconsistencies during this season can be attributed to injuries. However, if he can play with a more aggressive style like he did on Tuesday, with their others involved and winning role pieces, the Cavaliers make for a tough out.