Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers have thrived despite key injuries to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, rising to second in the Eastern Conference.

Donovan Mitchell excelled in an expanded role, but Garland's return provides an offensive boost

Garland's playmaking and scoring ability elevates the Cavs' title aspirations.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the NBA’s standout teams since the turn of the new year, having won 18 of their 21 outings in 2024, but perhaps the most impressive part of all is that they have done so with two of their starting five, in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, both seeing a large chunk of time on the sidelines dealing with injury.

With their injuries keeping them out, five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell was forced to take on additional offensive responsibilities, on which he thrived, but now that they are both back in the lineup, league insider Mark Medina believes Garland’s return in particular will be a 'huge boost’ to the Cavaliers, and Mitchell, likewise.

Shorthanded Cavaliers still rise to second seed

106.9 DRTG, No. 1 overall ranked defense in last 15 games

Heading into the All-Star break, the Cavaliers were one of the NBA’s hottest teams, having gone 18-2 in their last 20 contests, and knocking the Milwaukee Bucks off of their perch as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, as well as overtaking the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks along the way.

But, the Cavaliers have blazed their way through the competitive league landscape by being forced to explore and use their rotational depth options, with starters Darius Garland ruled out due to a broken jaw sustained in a match-up against the East's leaders, the Boston Celtics, while 6-foot-11 big, Evan Mobley underwent arthroscopic knee surgery within a week of Garland's unfortunate injury.

Enter Donovan Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell - 2023/24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 117.3 111.4 DRTG 106.2 113.7 NRTG 11.0 -2.3 FG% 48.7 47.5 3PT FG% 35.5 37.1

Considered by some to be one of the best point-guards in the Association this season, the 27-year-old has been the key focal point of J. B. Bickerstaff's offense, taking on the majority of both scoring and playmaking responsibilities, which has seen his stock in the Kia MVP Ladder rankings rise, entering the All-Star break ranked eighth overall, though, Mitchell himself feels he should be top-three, at the very least.

In their 18-2 stretch, the Cavaliers have become a top-three team in the league for offensive production, in which they delivered a 121.0 offensive rating, while their 115.6 rated defense claims the top spot.

As a result of their top-ranked net efficiency, in which they are currently outscoring their opponents by a rate of 15.4 points per 100 possessions, the Cavaliers are now firmly in control of the second seed, with their 36-17 season record seeing them two and a half games clear of the third-seeded Bucks.

Garland is a ‘boost’ to the Cavs as a scorer and playmaker

Garland’s return to Cleveland’s lineup is no doubt a welcome one, where Medina argues that his ability as both a scorer and playmaker will provide a huge boost to the Cavaliers offense, though he does note that even without him for six weeks, the team never wavered in their performances, with Mitchell leading the helm.

“It’s going to be a huge boost because Darius Garland is really good as a scorer and playmaker. But what's ironic is that the Cavs technically did fine without him, as well as Evan Mobley. But, I think part of that also had to do with that they played a lot of subpar teams. So, this at least relieves some of the workload from Donovan Mitchell, and bolsters their depth, while also giving them a fighting chance.”

Back like he never left

12.7 PPG, 6.0 AST in first nine games back from injury

Having now participated in nine contests since his return from his obscure jaw injury that left him on a liquid diet for six weeks, Garland marked his return to the NBA hardwood by scoring 19 points off of 7-for-12 shooting, and dishing out three assists in his restricted 20 minutes of action.

Garland's main strength lies in his ability to be the primary playmaker for a contending team, and while Mitchell did a great job in assuming that responsibility in his absence, having averaged a career-high 6.3 assists on the season so far, the reins have seemingly now been handed back over to the 2022 All-Star.

Darius Garland - 2023-24 Passing Stats Category Stat AST 5.9 Passes made 47.8 Potential AST 11.0 AST PTS created 14.2 AST to PASS % 12.4

Since his return to the floor, Garland has averaged 6.0 assists, the second-most on the Cavs roster in a nine-game span, sharing the distribution load equally with Mitchell, who has averaged 6.1 assists in the same stretch of games.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old who hails from Indiana, has made 43.0 pass attempts per game, eight shy of Mitchell's team-leading 50.9 pass attempts, but has created an average of 14.9 points per contest from those passes, a mere 0.4 fewer points than Mitchell, who has created 15.3 points off of his passes.

As such, this has led to Garland averaging a 14 percent assist-to-pass percentage, two percent up on his backcourt partner, who has averaged only 12.0 percent.

Viewing the season as a whole, Garland is averaging 18.2 points, 5.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals, of which he is sinking his shots at a rate of 47.1 percent, a career-high. However, his three-point production has suffered a significant drop-off thus far, in which he is only able to convert his long-range attempts at a 33.1 percent shooting clip, by far the worst output of his five-season career in the league.

Nonetheless, much of that could be attributed to his health status this season, but with the scoring prowess of Mitchell beside him, Garland's main focus for the remainder of the season will likely be on his distribution to his teammates, as well as his ability to get to the basket in other ways.

What this means for the Cavaliers is that their title chances have been significantly boosted, and they could well make a deep run into the post-season, looking for their first series win since 2018, a run in which they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

The 2023-24 Cleveland Cavaliers will be hoping they can replicate that run this year, especially if they are to lose their franchise star at the end of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.