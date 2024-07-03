Highlights The Spurs may pursue Darius Garland if he becomes available due to his compatibility with Victor Wembanyama and potential trade benefits.

Despite the Cleveland Cavaliers wanting to run it back with their core that reached the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, they may decide to make some personnel alterations should an offer present itself that they simply cannot refuse.

The San Antonio Spurs have been named as a possible suitor for Darius Garland , who could be disgruntled in the wake of teammate Donovan Mitchell ’s extension, and league insider Mark Medina believes he would be a great fit for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Adding the Building Blocks Around Wembanyama

Signed Chris Paul in free agency, have shown some interest in Darius Garland

San Antonio has done exactly what was expected of them this season: adding veteran support around their generational talent, Wembanyama.

After having been waived by the Golden State Warriors , veteran point-guard Chris Paul was free to sign with the team of his choice, and he decided that his next home would be under the leadership of Gregg Popovich in Texas, signing to a one-year, $11-plus million deal, where he’d also be able to contribute to the development of the Frenchman.

Having also drafted NCAA Champion with the UConn Huskies, Stephon Castle , with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft , the Spurs have strengthened their future core further, and he will certainly accelerate his development by spending a season with future hall-of-famer Paul.

Spurs Lacking Support Around Victor Wembanyama Category Victor Wembanyama Rest of Team PPG 21.4 90.7 APG 3.9 26.0 RPG 10.6 33.6 STL 1.2 5.9 BLK 3.6 2.7

But the Spurs have also shown interest of late in acquiring a more established guard in Darius Garland, who was reportedly considering putting in a trade request, should his backcourt partner, Donovan Mitchell, sign an extension with the Cavs organization.

With the five-time All-Star having just inked a three-year, $150.3 million max extension with Cleveland, Garland’s future there is more uncertain, though the Cavaliers have remained insistent that they want to keep their core together, ultimately putting Garland’s availability on the market in doubt.

This assumption has been further supported by a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who no longer believes that there is a robust market for the 2022 All-Star, citing that it is 'not a good time to trade’.

But things move quickly in the NBA, and should the player ultimately decide he no longer wants to play for Cleveland, they may be forced to change their mind and entertain some calls.

Garland Has Shown He Is ‘Very Comfortable’ With the Ball in His Hands

Medina believes that in the two seasons of the backcourt duo of Garland and Mitchell, they have exhibited some ‘growing pains’ which has led to the notion that the Cavaliers may entertain offers from teams for the guard.

Having said that, the journalist thinks that the Spurs would be a good fit for Garland should his time in Cleveland draw to a close, and that a potential trade offer could be favorable for San Antonio due to some concerns over his durability after having missed some time last season with injury.

“I think it would be a great fit because Darius Garland showed that when he mostly has the ball in his hands, he's very comfortable. We saw some growing pains that he was experiencing in Cleveland with Donovan Mitchell, and so I think that there's an assumption on both sides that Cleveland would entertain an offer. I think the other thing is he missed a lot of time last season because of injuries, and so that could really lower the market for Darius Garland, because teams might have concerns about his durability, and what his return is going to look like after missing so much time off. So with that, the Spurs might not have to give up as much as they would have otherwise.”

Garland Is a ‘Tangible Possibility’ for the Spurs

Hypothetically, Medina says that the Spurs could dangle any of their roster in trade conversations - bar Wembanyama - in order to make a deal for Garland, who he further feels would help take them up a level in the 2024-25 season and beyond.

“I would argue that outside of Victor Wembanyama, everyone else is on the table, even Devin Vassell. The Spurs are one of the worst teams in the NBA, even with having a generational talent. So right now, it's about giving Victor Wembanyama more veteran players so that they can reach the next level, and Darius Garland is one of those tangible possibilities. It's not a dramatic game-changing move, but it's a most realistic game-changing move, and I think that as long as it's in conjunction with other moves, they could really make significant leaps next season.”

What Could Garland Bring to the Spurs?

Playmaking for Wembanyama, postseason experience

Despite a 2023-24 regular season marred by injury, Garland still posted solid offensive numbers of 18.0 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent from three, along with a team-leading 6.5 assists per game.

But his production suffered in the post-season across the board, where he would record only 15.7 points on a reduced 42.7 percent from the field and a career-low 35.2 percent from behind the arc, with 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.

However, still at only 24-years-old, he has still not yet entered his prime and now removed from his injury troubles, he is looking to re-find the form he demonstrated over the 2021-22 and 2022–23 seasons, where he surpassed 21-plus points per game, including shooting from beyond the arc at a career-high 41.0 percent efficiency on six attempts per game, showcasing his ability to knock down shots from deep.

Darius Garland vs. Spurs' Guards - 2023-24 Season Category Darius Garland Devin Vassell Tre Jones GP 57 68 77 PPG 18.0 19.5 10.0 APG 6.5 4.1 6.2 RPG 2.7 3.8 3.8 STL 1.3 1.1 1.0 FG% 44.6 47.2 50.5 3P% 37.1 37.2 33.5

Furthermore, he has exhibited his ability as a multi-faceted scorer, averaging 6.4 points at 46.0 percent on drives and 6.9 points at a 42.4 percent efficiency on pull up jumpers.

Should he be traded to the Spurs, not only would he be able to get to the basket with his motor – a motor that a player like Paul no longer has at his age - he would also bring with him his playmaking, which, with the 39-year-old veteran on the roster, he would be able to greatly develop, which would serve to benefit the frontcourt, including Wembanyama.

Last season, Garland’s ball distribution created 16.4 points, the second-most on the Cavaliers, and he had an assist-to-pass percentage of 12.2 percent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darius Garland ranked 15th overall in the NBA in assists post All-Star break, averaging 7.2 per campaign.

Compare that to the Spurs’ backcourt duo of Devin Vassell and Tre Jones last season, and it vastly outweighs Vassell’s production, with his 4.1 assists creating 10.4 points on an assist-to-pass percentage of 10.9 percent, though he did make exponentially fewer passes per game, averaging 37.3 to Garland’s 53.6.

But, Garland’s passing production was much more in-line – though slightly greater - with Jones’ passing numbers, in which his 6.1 assists created 16.1 points, giving him an assist-to-pass percentage of 12.0 percent.

However, even though he primarily came off the bench for the Warriors last season, Paul surpassed them all, with his 6.7 assists creating 17.3 points per game on a 14.4 assist-to-pass percentage, though he did have one of the greatest shooters in NBA history alongside him in Stephen Curry , to knock down his shots.

It's important to remember though, that Paul is not a long-term option for the Spurs, while Garland coud be.

While it all but seems as though Garland will not get his wish of a trade granted this summer, the NBA is fluid, and so, if Cleveland do decide to gauge the market for the All-Star, then the Spurs should certainly be a team who should closely monitor his situation.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.