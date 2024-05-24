Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely part ways with the Mitchell-Garland duo due to playoff struggles and injuries.

The San Antonio Spurs eye Garland as a point guard solution to bolster the team alongside Wembanyama.

The Lakers could pursue Garland as a lead playmaker but may find his high price tag challenging.

After two seasons as backcourt teammates, the Cleveland Cavaliers' partnership of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland appears to be coming to an end. Both players saw their offensive efficiency fall off from their initial season together, and after two underwhelming playoff losses, it seems that Cleveland has waved the white flag on their undersized guard pairing.

Obviously, this season's Cavs suffered from far more than an ill-fitting backcourt, as the team suffered several injuries throughout the regular season campaign and into the playoffs. Garland, Mitchell, and Evan Mobley all dealt with long-term ailments, each missing over 20 regular season games. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen, who was among Cleveland's healthiest bodies all year, playing in 77 of 82 regular season games, was sidelined for the entirety of the Cavs' second-round series.

The Cavaliers are in a prime position to make massive changes across their roster this summer. At times, their starting unit performed among the best lineups in the NBA, but other times, the old-school two-big lineup would draw Cleveland's offense to a slog. It remains to be seen which of the team's core pieces the Cavs decide to move on from, but considering Mitchell's heroics throughout the regular season and playoffs, it seems likely that Cleveland will be looking to retain their most proven star any way they can. That could lead to a divorce between Garland and the Cavs, the franchise that drafted him in 2019.

1 San Antonio Spurs

Spurs pair an All-Star playmaker beside Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs are going to be one of the offseason's premier point guard landing spots, as the team is looking to add an established playmaker alongside their franchise centerpiece, Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs, who finished near the bottom of the Western Conference standings this season, will be in the aggressive pursuit of All-Star talents this summer as the team attempts to make a playoff run in Wembanyama's second campaign.

There are a number of directions the Spurs could turn when it comes to roster building, as the team's only true core piece beside their 7-foot-4 center is swingman Devin Vassell, who took a notable step forward after an injury-marred 2022-23 season. San Antonio can decide whether to use Wembanyama as a four or five, giving the team more flexibility in their additions. The Spurs' most obvious need, though, comes at point guard - and Darius Garland may just be the perfect combination of talent and affordability.

Garland's long-term deal paying him north of $35 million annually would be easier to swallow for a Spurs team that will have ample cap room in the offseason. In a somewhat weak free agency class, it seems likely that San Antonio will opt for the trade market to improve their team. San Antonio has a number of young, useful players, but not too many that the franchise has shown notable attachment to, making a deal between the Cavs and Spurs a real possibility.

Cleveland Cavaliers-San Antonio Spurs Trade Cavaliers Receive Spurs Receive Keldon Johnson Darius Garland Tre Jones 2026 1st Round Pick 2028 1st Round Pick

In this deal, the Cavs are able to pry away proven wing depth in Keldon Johnson, who was once a consistent 20-point scorer before having his role reduced with the Spurs this season. Tre Jones, still an undersized guard himself, provides Cleveland with a younger, pass-first option and also brings a better fit beside Mitchell.

The jury is still out whether Jones is a starting-caliber guard on a playoff team, but he could be a useful backup option at the very least. Garland gives the Spurs an All-Star caliber playmaker with postseason experience without being forced to sell off their top supporting names or give up more first-round picks.

2 Los Angeles Lakers

Garland is represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated early from the playoffs this year, meaning the offseason started early for the team and notably, LeBron James. James was acknowledged courtside during Game 4 of the Cavs' second-round series against the Boston Celtics, and theories have flown about as to whether the 39-year-old was simply a spectator or was playing a scouting role for his team.

Considering Garland shares an agency with James, it's reasonable to assume the Lakers' forward was looking for his next potential point guard. After another disappointing postseason, it's become apparent that Los Angeles needs a true lead playmaker besides James. Garland provides a better fit than D'Angelo Russell, despite his occasional offensive explosions, and gives the Lakers a legitimate big three with James and Anthony Davis.

The issue for the Lakers, however, comes with Garland's steep price tag. Los Angeles is known to be in the market for a point guard upgrade, but it will come at a price the team's front office might deem too rich. The Lakers don't have a ton of moveable pieces, meaning the team would have to part with some of their more productive players to sway Cleveland into a deal.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Los Angeles Lakers Trade Cavaliers Receive Lakers Receive Austin Reaves Darius Garland Rui Hachimura Georges Niang Gabe Vincent

3 Orlando Magic

Magic find their answer at point guard

This deal may seem like an underwhelming return for Cleveland, who would be giving up by far the best player in this deal in Garland. However, with Jarrett Allen seemingly on his way out, the Cavs will want to add a player who can hold his own on defense next to Evan Mobley.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Orlando Magic Trade Cavaliers Receive Magic Receive Jonathan Isaac Darius Garland Cole Anthony Dean Wade 2026 First Round Pick 2028 First Round Pick

Jonathan Isaac has been a defensive menace when he's been able to stay on the court, which hasn't been very often throughout his 7-year career. He can provide the Cavs with a much more versatile defensive weapon than Allen, as the team seems destined to move away from their two-big experiment.

Cole Anthony, while not a starting-caliber option for a playoff team, has been one of the league's best bench scorers during his short career with the Orlando Magic. He could provide similar production for a Cleveland team that often went through offensive dryspells.

Orlando finally gets their franchise point guard in Garland, and that's all that matters to them in this deal. Dean Wade has been a solid bench forward over the past few seasons, but nothing more. The Magic would be pushing most of their chips into a core of Garland, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero as the franchise looks to build on their return to the postseason.

4 Brooklyn Nets

Cavs can strengthen wing depth in deal with Nets

If Donovan Mitchell returns to the Cavs, the team will need to have solid defense and shooting from the wings in order to best optimize his talents. The Brooklyn Nets are filled with talented wings that contenders will covet this offseason, and while Cleveland may not be willing to part with the assets required to snag Mikal Bridges, the Cavs may be able to add other useful pieces from the Nets.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Brooklyn Nets Trade Cavaliers Receive Nets Receive Cam Johnson Darius Garland Dorian Finney-Smith 2028 First Round Pick

Cam Johnson was a key starter during the Phoenix Suns' NBA Finals run in 2021, despite being arguably the fifth-best player in the lineup. He's a consistent shooter and gives effort on defense, although he's not a perimeter stopper by any means. Dorian Finney-Smith, however, brings most of the shooting prowess of Johnson despite being a more limited offensive weapon. He is an incredibly solid defender, though, and would fit in nicely with what the Cavs are looking to build.

The Nets are able to pair Darius Garland, Mikal Bridges, and possibly Nic Claxton in this scenario, giving the franchise a respectable core to work with as Brooklyn attempts to retool for another playoff run. While they may not be as talented of a group, this trio has the potential to be much more balanced and consistently competitive than the Nets' last attempt at a big three. Brooklyn would be answering a number of roster questions by adding an All-Star point guard, and would only need to retool the roster around Garland and Bridges in order to be competitive in the Eastern Conference.

5 New Orleans Pelicans

Misfit All-Stars swap spots

Brandon Ingram is expected to be on his way out after a bumpy season with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans' young wings, defensive stalwart Herb Jones and sharpshooter Trey Murphy, combined to take over Ingram's role later in the season. This, combined with a disastrous first-round performance, signaled soon after the team's season ended that Ingram may be headed elsewhere.

In this scenario, both of these playoff contenders are adding a talent that is capable of helping lead their respective rosters into contention. Both former All-Stars who make similar money, the Cavs and Pelicans would both be addressing a need without sacrificing talent by swapping Ingram and Garland. New Orleans has lacked a true playmaker ever since Lonzo Ball left town, while Cleveland has had a running list of names starting at forward since LeBron James departed for L.A. Considering both of these players are reportedly disgruntled in their current situation, this deal might make the most sense of them all.

Cleveland Cavaliers-New Orleans Pelicans Trade Cavaliers Receive Pelicans Receive Brandon Ingram Darius Garland

Adding Ingram to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley could result in havoc for the rest of the Eastern Conference, especially if the rest of the team is built with defense and shooting. Mitchell and Ingram can both get hot from deep, but neither are renowned for their efficient shooting numbers. The Cavs would have to play their cards right in order to avoid another undersized backcourt or oversized frontcourt that will struggle to win in the postseason.

Garland would provide elite playmaking for a Pelicans team that desperately needs it. The fifth-year guard becomes a dream pairing with the high-flying Zion Williamson, while also fitting nicely beside New Orleans' newest core of wings. Already a very solid team when healthy, New Orleans could shoot for contention with Garland.