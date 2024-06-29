Highlights Darius Slay praises Amari Cooper as the most underappreciated receiver in the league.

Cooper has had seven 1,000-yard seasons and five Pro Bowls, yet his recognition remains limited.

The Cleveland Browns may be hesitant to pay Cooper due to his age and salary cap considerations.

NFL cornerbacks do, at least sometimes, give respect to the wide receivers they cover.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay did just recently, when he was asked about underrated wide receivers while guesting on a podcast.

"I really be thinking he's the most underappreciated receiver in the league," Slay said while visiting the Green Light with Chris Long podcast.

He was talking about Amari Cooper.

Related Amari Cooper Stands on Business: 'I'm Trying to Get Paid' In a conversation with Betr, Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper mentioned he's trying to get paid this offseason amid minicamp absence.

Why is Cooper Underrated?

At least according to one rival CB

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper is currently with the Cleveland Browns after starting with the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders and having a stop with the Dallas Cowboys.

Slay is a six-time Pro Bowler who has played for the Detroit Lions along with the Eagles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Amari Cooper has seven seasons with 1,000 or more yards receiving.

Chris Long asked Slay who the most underrated receiver in the league was. Slay said that Cooper wasn't necessarily underrated, per se, but he definitely wasn't getting the recognition Slay felt he deserved after 10 seasons in the league.

"I'm seeing right now that Cleveland don't want to pay him, they need to pay that man that money," Slay said.

Cooper is in the last year of a five-year, $100 million contract, and he held out of the Browns' mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new deal. Cooper has seven 1,000-yard or more seasons and has been to the Pro Bowl five times.

Amari Cooper Career Stats Games 140 Receptions 667 Receiving Yards 9,486 Touchdowns 60

Last season, the 30-year-old Cooper had 1,250 yards -- a career-high -- and 72 catches, 17.4 yards per catch, and five touchdowns.

That includes a Week 16 game against the Houston Texans in which Cooper had 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Slay said the Browns were "getting groovy" in that game.

"He really the one that's really being slept on," Slay added. "He been a consistent receiver for, since he been in the league and been dominating. He's really the only receiver that really, I truly think that has a true route tree as can run all the routes. Lot of guys got special abilities, can be running faster or somebody that's 6-6, 6-5, can just Moss you cause he's bigger than you. But Amari Cooper, off the line of scrimmage, he's amazing; after the catch, he's amazing; he can attack the ball."

It's understandable if Cleveland wants to avoid overspending on a receiver who's now in his 30s -- if nothing else, the Browns, like all teams, have a salary cap to keep in mind. But Cooper has earned a shot at an even bigger payday than he currently has.

It's one thing to put up gaudy numbers, but when one of the league's top cornerbacks says that you aren't getting enough love -- or money -- that's high praise.

"A guy that has been a consistent thousand-yard receiver and has been doing his thing, and people still don't give him credit, is really Amari Cooper," Slay said.

Maybe a better quarterback situation in Cleveland would help Cooper -- Deshaun Watson hasn't been on the field enough and Joe Flacco departed for Indianapolis after putting up some solid games for the Browns.

Either way, at least one person thinks Cooper deserves plenty of respect.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.