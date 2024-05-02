Highlights New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is "hopeful" the team will resolve his contract situation soon.

Despite efforts to upgrade past Slayton, the sixth-year pro has been New York's best receiver throughout his career.

The Giants are reportedly no longer exploring a trade of Slayton, meaning he could get his desired extension or pay raise in the near future.

It has only been two weeks since New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton held out of the team's voluntary workouts while angling for a new contract. However, his stand appears to have cultivated action.

At the Gridiron Gala on Wednesday evening, where Slayton was being recognized as a "hometown" hero for his community efforts, the 27-year-old wideout indicated he may be getting his wish sooner than later (via ESPN):

Right now, my agent and [general manager] Joe [Schoen], they're in negotiations. They're talking... I've enjoyed my time as a Giant and I'd like to remain a Giant. Hopefully that will be the result of this.

Slayton has been one of many receivers rumored to be available via trade this offseason, alongside Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, and others. His low cap hit for a potentially-acquiring team ($3.8 million) and projected production make him an attractive piece. Despite this, ESPN's Jordan Raanan did not deem a Slayton trade as a "likely solution at this point."

Slayton Has Been New York's WR1 For Many Years

The Giants never anointed him, but his numbers do the talking

New York hasn't exactly been a model offense in recent seasons. They've averaged more than 21 points per game just twice in Slayton's five-year tenure with the team, and have never ranked higher than 15th in the league in scoring across the same stretch. They scored 99 fewer points in 2023 (266) than they did the previous campaign (365), when they appeared in the NFC Divisional Round.

While their selection of Malik Nabers sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft represents a new commitment to doing so, efforts have been made to revamp their receiving corps in the past.

But apart from his third season (2021), when he was phased out of Joe Judge and Jason Garrett's offense for unknown reasons, Slayton has always risen to the top of the Giants receiving corps by the end of the year.

Slaying His Competitors: Darius Slayton 2019-20, 2022-23 Category 2019 2020 2022 2023 Games 14 16 16 17 Targets 84 96 71 79 Receptions 48 50 46 50 Yards 740 751 724 770 Most YDS On NYG? YES YES YES YES 2nd-Place WR Golden Tate Sterling Shepard Richie James Wan'Dale Robinson 2nd-Place Targets 85 90 70 78 2nd-Place Yards 676 656 569 525 Notable Competition Golden Tate Sterling Shepard Evan Engram Sterling Shepard Evan Engram Golden Tate Kenny Golladay Kardarius Toney Wan'Dale Robinson Darren Waller Wan'Dale Robinson Jalen Hyatt

Whether the Giants have brought in high-priced veterans via free agency (Tate, Golladay) or tried finding difference-makers with premium picks (Toney, Robinson, Hyatt) at the position, Slayton has been available, reliable, and consistent, no matter the quarterback throwing to him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Darius Slayton ranks fourth in yards per reception (15.1) among wideouts with 200+ receptions since entering the league, behind only Mike Evans, A.J. Brown, and Mike Williams.

In a good offense, Slayton's production shapes him more as a solid WR2, not a top-flight receiver, which could be the negotiating hang up. Either way, his $8.1 million cap hit for New York is not reflective of the value he has provided.

Schoen acknowledged this, and claimed the team's selection of Nabers "doesn't affect" where the team stands regarding his future. At the end of the day, Slayton is a good player who won't break the Giants' bank, even with a decent-sized raise or extension.

For a franchise that has continually failed to hit on receiver signings and picks beyond him recently, he is a necessity more than a luxury. They'd be smart to get something done sooner than later; otherwise, they'll have no one in hand when they see there aren't two in the bush.

