Highlights Every year in the NBA, there are breakout players who become valuable contributors to their teams' success in the playoffs.

Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent were key supporting players for the Miami Heat's Cinderella run in the past playoffs.

Each NBA team has potential breakout candidates who could shape the outcome of the upcoming season, such as AJ Griffin for the Atlanta Hawks.

Every year in the NBA, there seems to be an unexpected hero that climbs his way into the rotation of a playoff team and ends up becoming a valuable contributor. Sometimes, this breakout player can even be the reason for his squad's overachievement. Most organizations that have a deep run in the postseason have at least one or two role players that play beyond their expectations heading into the season.

These past playoffs saw the Miami Heat upset team after team en route to a Finals trip that started out in the Play-In Tournament. While Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were absolutely spectacular throughout the Heat's Cinderella run, they couldn't have gotten there without the support of players like Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent, who carved their names into NBA playoff history with their elevated play in the postseason.

There are sure to be at least a few breakout players next season that will wind up shaping the outcome of the campaign. Here are the most likely dark horse breakout candidates on each NBA team this year.

Atlanta Hawks – AJ Griffin

AJ Griffin showed plenty of flashes last season that indicated that he could be a potential two-way star one day. While a 16th-overall pick turning into a consistent contributor in his second year isn't exactly a groundbreaking development, Griffin's path to relevance will likely be a lot tougher than that of most 16th-overall picks.

To earn the playing time and opportunity necessary to truly make his mark, he'll have to beat out quite a few viable NBA wings on the Atlanta Hawks roster, including De'Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, and Jalen Johnson. He certainly has the talent required to rise to the top of that loaded wing rotation, though.

Boston Celtics – Payton Pritchard

The Boston Celtics already had a breakout role player last season in Derrick White, who became an instant playoff legend with his tip-in game winner to extend their Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat. Next season, though, they'll need Payton Pritchard to step up as another one with Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart off of the team.

The Celtics handed Pritchard a four-year, $30 million contract extension this summer, making it known that they believe in his ability to fill in the ball-handling and scoring void left by Brogdon and Smart's departures.

Brooklyn Nets – Ben Simmons





It's been two whole seasons now since Ben Simmons last played impactful basketball, as he was disappointingly pedestrian in his highly anticipated return last year. In 42 games with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022-23, he put up just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

Freed now from the crushing pressure of playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Simmons may very well return to form playing for a rebuilding Nets squad and reestablish himself as one of the most dominant two-way players in the league.

Charlotte Hornets – Mark Williams

Mark Williams had a quiet rookie year, mired in inconsistent playing time. Despite selecting him with the 15th-overall pick, the Charlotte Hornets handed Williams several DNPs (did not play) and had him featured regularly with the Greensboro Swarm, their G-League affiliate.

With Mason Plumlee gone, though, and LaMelo Ball back and healthy, the Hornets should be looking to establish chemistry between their star point guard and his new pick-and-roll partner of the future next season, which should give Williams plenty of opportunity to prove himself.

Chicago Bulls – Coby White

Coby White quietly had a great season last year. While his minutes and box score output took a step backwards, he showed great improvement in terms of efficiency, playmaking, and defense. The Chicago Bulls didn't make a move this offseason to try to fill Lonzo Ball's production, despite having him ruled out for the entire 2023-24 season.

The Bulls are in an awkward position with their roster, but White could end up raising Chicago's ceiling this season. This is likely because they believe they have the talent to do so in house, and White still has the highest ceiling among their guards not named Zach LaVine.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Evan Mobley

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, they also made a statement that they trust Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to become stars in their own right sooner rather than later. Those two alongside Mitchell were able to lead the Cavs back to the postseason but neither has proven to be undeniable superstars yet.

Evan Mobley - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 16.2 Rebounds 9.0 Assists 2.8 Blocks 1.5 Field goal % 55.4

Mobley has absolutely lived up to his draft hype as a defender, dominating as an interior presence just two years into his NBA career. Cleveland will need him to evolve his offensive game to reach the team's full potential, though, and Mobley seems ready to answer the call.

Dallas Mavericks – Grant Williams

Grant Williams believed himself to be underutilized with the Celtics, deserving of more money and more opportunity than his former team was willing to give him. As such, he walked in free agency and found a new home with the Dallas Mavericks.

From their roster construction, it's clear that the Mavs are expecting a lot from Williams. He's found the perfect home with the role and salary he was seeking. Now, he'll have to live up to his own lofty standards next season.

Denver Nuggets – Christian Braun

The reigning champion Denver Nuggets lost a few of their key members this offseason, including Bruce Brown Jr. and Jeff Green. While both of those veteran wings were crucial to their title run, the Nuggets felt comfortable letting them walk in free agency, knowing that they had the talent in-house to replace their production.

Most of that confidence comes from Christian Braun's presence, as the rookie thoroughly impressed throughout the season last year and even earned consistent playoff minutes with his undeniably solid play. Next season, with more experience and opportunity, Braun could break out and become one of the better role players in the league.

Detroit Pistons – Jalen Duren

Last year, Jalen Duren put together a solid rookie season despite some unusual challenges like the absence of his franchise point guard and his team's decision to bring in another young center in James Wiseman.

Following his acquisition, the Detroit Pistons focused most of their effort on showcasing Wiseman and seeing if he had any potential left after wasting away with the Golden State Warriors. Next year, though, with Cade Cunningham back and the Pistons potentially making a run at the Play-In Tournament, Detroit should be ready to hand the keys back over to Duren and let him dominate.

Golden State Warriors – Andrew Wiggins

In his first three full seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins proved that he could take a step back and play a supporting role to Stephen Curry and the other members of the Dubs dynasty. This next year, though, with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Chris Paul all aging and in decline, the Warriors will need Wiggins to regain some of his offensive aggression that he left behind in Minnesota.

If Golden State wants to contend for another title, they'll need Wiggins to step up and be Curry's new right-hand man.

Houston Rockets – Jabari Smith Jr.

Starting from draft night, Jabari Smith Jr. had about the most disappointing year that a top-three pick can possibly have. Despite starting off slow and having a head coach who had little interest in helping to foster his game, Smith Jr. was still able to turn things around a little bit in the second half of the season.

Now, with a revamped roster and a new coach calling the plays for him in Ime Udoka, Smith Jr. could capitalize on the potential that made him the third-overall pick to begin with and help turn the Houston Rockets into a decently competitive team.

Indiana Pacers – Obi Toppin

The Indiana Pacers took full advantage of the New York Knicks's loaded frontcourt rotation by trading for one of their underutilized pieces: Obi Toppin. Due to Toppin's lack of opportunity and production in New York, the Pacers were able to acquire him for 50 cents on the dollar, trading away just two second-round picks in order to get him.

With a new team and a playmaking savant in Tyrese Haliburton to get him the ball, Toppin could easily showcase the tantalizing talent and athleticism that originally made him a top-10 pick.

Los Angeles Clippers – Terance Mann

Terance Mann may have had his stock go up with offseason more than any other player in the league, and it wasn't because of his play. Rather, his inclusion in the trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers in regard to a potential James Harden deal has greatly altered the perception around him.

Suddenly, Mann is an untouchable asset despite being a 27-year-old role player. Either the Clippers do truly have a larger role in mind for him next season, or they'll be looking to boost his trade value. Either way, he could be in a for a significant leap in production next year.

Los Angeles Lakers – Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura became a near-instant beneficiary of the LeBron James media circus when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. Playing alongside James for the most famous basketball team in human history, Hachimura was able to quickly impress a lot of people who weren't familiar with his game with the Washington Wizards.

Rui Hachimura - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 11.2 Rebounds 4.5 Assists 0.9 Field goal % 48.6 3-point field goal % 31.9

With a full season to work with and more experience and chemistry with his new team, Hachimura should only continue to grow as a basketball player.

Memphis Grizzlies – Ziaire Williams

The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking for someone to step up with Ja Morant suspended for 25 games due to conduct detrimental to the team. The Grizzlies have improved year-over-year in the Morant era through internal development, first with Desmond Bane, then with Jaren Jackson Jr. last season.

Ziaire Williams seems like the natural choice for the next Grizzly to explode onto the scene. Williams struggled heavily in his second year, but he should have plenty of opportunity to earn his place as their second core wing next to Bane in this upcoming campaign.

Miami Heat – Nikola Jović

There might not be a better team in the league at identifying hidden gems and developing their talents than the Miami Heat. Through this ability, they've had a number of breakout role players through the years including Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, and Gabe Vincent. Nikola Jović seems due for his turn.

The Heat drafted him 27th-overall in 2022 and have been slowly readying him for a larger role. With Miami missing out on Damian Lillard this summer, they'll need some new talent to step up if they hope to repeat their success from last season. Jović is the natural choice to be the next breakout player for the Heat.

Milwaukee Bucks – Marjon Beauchamp

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to turn Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen into Damian Lillard this offseason which was a massive, undeniable upgrade. Still, they'll miss the elite perimeter defense that Holiday provided at the point of attack. That's where Marjon Beauchamp could come in.

Beauchamp has shown some exciting offensive flashes throughout his short career with the Bucks so far, but his defensive instincts might be the ticket that earns him a key role with their title contending roster.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Shake Milton

Shake Milton's signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves seems like a perfect fit for both parties involved. Ever since his 39-point masterpiece against the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020, the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans had been waiting for Milton to parlay that performance into steady, consistent development.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case for Milton in Philly. In a new situation, though, and one that desperately needs another on-ball creator and scorer, Milton could recapture that magic and regain his status as an up-and-comer in the NBA.

New Orleans Pelicans – Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III has already displayed a future star's trajectory through his first two seasons for those who have been paying attention, but this next year could prove to be the campaign that launches him into household name status. Murphy is in the perfect situation for him to become a star.

He's on a team with the talent necessary to make a deep playoff run but is still counting on his development to reach their full potential. He's already flashed the shooting talent necessary to become an elite scorer one day. With a bit more opportunity and some linear development, he could become a legitimate borderline All-Star in this next season.

New York Knicks – Quentin Grimes

Similar to Trey Murphy, Quentin Grimes has followed a development track through his first two seasons that would suggest that he's on his way to becoming a star in this league sooner rather than later. For a team that has identified a lead guard in Jalen Brunson and a semi-reliable interior star in Julius Randle, Grimes has emerged as potentially the perfect wing to complement their inside-outside game.

Quentin Grimes - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 11.3 Rebounds 3.2 Assists 2.1 Field goal % 46.8 3-point field goal % 38.6

Not only has Grimes proven to be a lethal outside shooter, he's flashed secondary playmaking and elite perimeter defense in spurts. Look for him to string those stretch together more consistently next year.