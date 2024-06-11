Highlights Maason Smith's potential at DT could lead to a DROY bid if he regains his 2021 form post-injury.

Payton Wilson's solid LB skills & stats make him a strong contender for DROY, despite falling down the draft board.

Jaden Hicks' versatility & big plays at the safety position give him a shot at DROY if he is in the Chiefs lineup.

While there is plenty of attention paid to first-round rookies in the NFL, every year, there are players who are drafted later and have rookie breakouts. Last year, third-round pick Byron Young recorded eight sacks and eight tackles for loss for the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2022, fifth-round pick Tariq Woolen emerged as a shutdown corner, tying for the league lead in interceptions on his way to a third-place finish for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

It takes splashy stats to win the DROY award, whether it be a ton of tackles, sacks, interceptions or a combination of all three. Every year there is a player who does that despite a lower draft status. Below are several 2024 rookies who could make a play at becoming the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024.

1 Maason Smith - DT

Jacksonville Jaguars

Maason Smith first broke out as a freshman at LSU in 2021, recording 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks in only nine games. Hopes were high for Smith in 2022, but the defensive tackle suffered a severe injury in Week 1 of the season and recorded no statistics.

Smith was back for the 2023 season and was good, but not great for an LSU defense that often got gashed. He started 12 games for the Tigers and only notched two sacks. Still, his potential was too much for the Jacksonville Jaguars to pass on. The team hopes that with more recovery from his 2022 knee injury, the defensive lineman can recover his 2021 form.

When Smith is going well, his play can look quite similar to Chris Jones from the Kansas City Chiefs. The 6'5", 300 pound tackle boats a size and strength combo most players could only dream of. Playing next to Arik Armstead, Smith has the potential to rack up a ton of sacks and get in the mix for Rookie of the Year.

2 Payton Wilson - LB

Pittsburgh Steelers

Payton Wilson has ideal size for an inside linebacker. He is a smart player who can lead a defense and is a solid tackler against the run. Wilson also has above-average pass-rushing ability and strong coverage skills. Wilson, the Butkus Award winner in 2023, boasts the tools all teams seek in a linebacker.

The problem is that a history of knee issues led NFL teams to believe that he was too big of a risk to go early in the draft, and Wilson fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who took him with the 98th pick. The Steelers signed Patrick Queen in the offseason, but the rookie linebacker's skill set could see him playing snaps right away.

Payton Wilson 2023 Stats Category Total FBS Rank Tackles 138 8th Tackles for Loss 17 1/2 T-7th Sacks 6 82nd

The former North Carolina State linebacker could put up the kind of stats that voters like to see out of a linebacker. He can go sideline to sideline, collecting tackles and picking up a handful of interceptions and sacks. Jumping into a defense with stalwarts like T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Queen can only help.

3 Jaden Hicks - S

Kansas City Chiefs

Thanks to the team's continued success, the Chiefs tend to lose key players in free agency every year. It becomes necessary for the team to back-fill their roster through the draft each year. In the 2024 draft, the Chiefs felt like they hit a home run when they took Jaden Hicks in the fourth round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Hicks was one of the biggest chess pieces in the FBS last year. According to PFF, the Washington State Cougars had him play 456 snaps in the box, 200 as a deep safety, 103 in the slot, 20 at cornerback and 9 as a defensive lineman.

Hicks is a hard-hitting safety who some draft prospectors ranked as the first-overall safety in the class. He showed off his versatility at Washington State, playing mostly in the box, but he also took a fair number of snaps lined up deep. He finished the year with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, 76 total tackles, and 2.5 sacks.

So far in training camp, the Chiefs have been playing Hicks at free safety, behind incumbent Justin Reid. With consistent large leads, teams need to throw often against Kansas City. If Hicks is able to work his way into the KC lineup, he could have the chance to pick off a number of those balls.

4 Kamren Kinchens - CB

Los Angeles Rams

Sometimes, winning an award is all about the player stepping into the right opportunity, which could be the case for Kamren Kinchens. Despite lasting until the 99th pick of the 2024 Draft, the former Miami Hurricanes safety will likely open the season as the Los Angeles Rams free safety.

Kinchens has spent the last two years as one of the best ball-hawking safeties in college football, recording 11 interceptions in his last 22 games. He also has a good idea of what to do with the ball once it's in his hands. Kinchens averaged 14.2 yards per interception return throughout his college career.

In today's world, the best way to win a major NFL award is by making splashy plays that go viral. Kinchens is certainly more than capable of doing that. He's returned two of his eleven college interceptions for touchdowns, including one that was returned 99 yards.

5 Qwan'tez Stiggers - CB

New York Jets

Qwan'tez Stiggers has one of the wildest football stories in recent memory. He dropped out of Lane College as a freshman after suffering depression over his father's death. He then played in the Fan Control Football League, where he was spotted by a scout who had coached in the CFL and recommended Stiggers.

The cornerback made the Toronto Argonauts' active roster in 2023. Playing at the highest level of competition of his career, Stiggers intercepted five passes and recorded 53 tackles. Not only was he named to the league's All-Star Team, he was also named the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie. The New York Jets took him with the last pick in the fifth round.

It won't be easy for Stiggers to get on the field in 2024, as the Jets boast three of the best cornerbacks in the league in Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, and Michael Carter II. The defensive back has proven in the past, however, that he should never be underestimated and that he is capable if he gets his chance.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.