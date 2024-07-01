Highlights Edge rushers usually dominate the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

However, several non-edge rushers usually at least receive votes, and Stephon Gilmore, a cornerback, won the award in 2019.

DaRon Bland, Khalil Mack, Quinnen Williams, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Matthew Judon all could be in contention for DPOY by the end of the 2024 season.

The NFL Defensive Player of the Year award typically goes to the player who's the best at getting after the quarterback. Six out of the last 10 winners of the award were edge rushers, while defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who won the award three times in that span, regularly led the league in sacks.

Only one linebacker or defensive back has won DPOY since 2014, Stephon Gilmore in 2019, and the league is increasingly favoring edge rushers in terms of average salary and who wins defensive awards.

This is reflected in who are the current favorites to win DPOY in 2024. The 10 players with the shortest odds are all either defensive ends or outside linebackers. Only eight out of the top-25 favorites are not edge rushers.

However, non-edge defenders do regularly receive votes for DPOY. In 2023, six of the 11 players who received votes were not edge rushers. It's very conceivable one of them to take a further step this season and outright win the award. There are also a few edge rushers not in the conversation due to having down years in 2023, but who could easily return to form.

1 DaRon Bland, CB, Dallas Cowboys

Bland led the league in INTs in 2023

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

DaRon Bland was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL last season, and was a revelation for the Dallas Cowboys. He led the league in interceptions with nine, and set the record for the most pick sixes in a season with five. PFF rated him as the second-highest cornerback, behind only Jaylon Johnson, and ahead of players like Sauce Gardner and Trent McDuffie.

He very ably replaced Trevon Diggs as the number-one cornerback on the Dallas defense, after Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL tear only two weeks into the 2023 season, and he was a crucial part of a defense that finished fifth in both yards and points allowed.

Heading into the 2024 season, he could be poised to have an even better season. New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is an expert at disguising defensive playcalls and will keep opposing quarterbacks guessing. This means they'll be more likely to throw errant balls for Bland to intercept. Moreover, Diggs' return will take pressure off Bland, and he won't always have to handle the trickiest assignment.

While Bland's boom-or-bust style of play can sometimes get him in trouble, he was elite last season, and if it does pay off in 2024, he could be one of the favorites to win DPOY.

2 Khalil Mack, OLB, Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh could get the former DPOY-winner back to his best

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Mack has already firmly established himself as one of the best edge defenders of the 21st century. He won DPOY in 2016, and finished second to Donald in 2018 (no other player received votes that year).

After failing to reach 10 sacks for four seasons in a row from 2019-2022, Mack rediscovered his form last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, recording 17 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. Per PFF, he was the sixth-highest graded edge defender in 2023, with an elite grade of 91.8. As a result of his production, he made the Pro Bowl, and finished ninth in DPOY voting.

As well as being an elite pass rusher, Mack is also an excellent run defender, and has finished with more than 20 tackles for loss twice. At his best, Mack is one of the best defenders in the league, and he seems to have rediscovered his peak form.

The arrival of head coach Jim Harbaugh will only improve his production. Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter were able to construct elite defenses at Michigan. While Michigan obviously had a talent advantage that NFL teams don't usually benefit from, even against other elite teams, its defenses were able to dominate, most notably against Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Mack was excellent last season, and short of injury or age-related regression, he should be even more productive this season. He has a good chance of being a contender for DPOY in 2024.

3 Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets

Williams was a dominant force in 2022

Quinnen Williams was fantastic for the New York Jets in 2022. He was a vital piece of a defense that finished fourth in the NFL in yards allowed and points allowed. He led the team in sacks (12), tackles for loss (12), quarterback hits (28) and forced fumbles (two). He finished seventh in DPOY voting, and was named to the All-Pro first team and the Pro Bowl.

While his 2023 season was less impressive statistically, Williams has still been one of the most disruptive defensive tackles in the past two years. Between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he had the third most quarterback pressures (122) recorded by a defensive tackle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite Williams' production seemingly decreasing last season, he was still elite. His PFF rating in 2023 (90.6) was actually higher than his PFF rating in 2022 (90.1).

His production is especially impressive when taking into account the context. Defensive tackles don't usually lead their teams in sacks and quarterback hits due to the nature of their role. They face far more double teams than edge rushers due to the presence of the center and have to worry more about the threat of the run.

Of the 20 players with the most sacks in the NFL last season, only two were defensive tackles (Justin Madubuike and Chris Jones).

Quinnen Williams' Career Stats Year Team Sacks Tackles TFLs 2019 NYJ 2.5 28 4 2020 NYJ 7.0 55 10 2021 NYJ 6.0 53 7 2022 NYJ 12.0 55 12 2023 NYJ 5.5 62 11

Williams was rewarded for his excellence with a four-year, $96 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 season, and will be a vital part of a Jets defense that has consistently ranked in the top five in yards allowed in the past few years.

His underlying numbers in 2023 were still impressive, and if he can convert more of those pressures into sacks, he could be in contention for DPOY, especially if the New York Jets finally return to the playoffs.

4 Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fitzpatrick is one of the most dynamic safeties in the league

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, Minkah Fitzpatrick has been one of the best playmaking safeties in the league. He's been named to First-team All Pro three times, and made the Pro Bowl four times, and has racked up 19 interceptions in six seasons.

Fitzpatrick does his best work as a free safety. In 2022, he played 76% of his snaps there, and had arguably the best season of his career. He finished the season with six interceptions and 11 passes defended en route to finishing 10th in DPOY voting.

In 2023, that percentage declined to 51%, and he was noticeably less influential on the pitch. He finished the season with no interceptions, and a PFF Grade of 71.3, which is still above average, but a distinct downgrade on his 2022 grade of 82.4.

Fitzpatrick was forced to fill in across the secondary last year due to injuries. The Steelers' free agency additions of DeShon Elliott, Cameron Sutton and Patrick Queen should ensure he plays further away from the line of scrimmage, and where he can affect the game the most.

His elite speed, ball skills and reading of the game mean if he's able to play in his preferred position, he should be able to rediscover his 2022 form, or perhaps even exceed it. He'll be playing in his favored position surrounded by far more talent, and there will be less pressure on him to plug the leaks.

The Steelers' defense performed admirably last season despite suffering several crucial injuries, and will likely improve after multiple offseason additions. Fitzpatrick will be able to roam around and make plays. If the Steelers have one of the best defenses in the league, and Fitzpatrick has a career-best season, he could be in the conversation for DPOY.

5 Matthew Judon, OLB, New England Patriots

The veteran pass rusher should bounce back from an injury-plagued 2023

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Judon has been a revelation since signing with the New England Patriots in free agency in 2021. In his first two seasons, he had 28 sacks and 28 tackles for loss, making the Pro Bowl in both seasons and finishing ninth in DPOY voting in 2022.

His 2023 season ended prematurely when he tore his bicep in week four. He had already recorded four sacks and five tackles for loss, and was likely on track for a similarly excellent season before his injury.

The Patriots have a surprisingly good defense, despite losing two of their biggest stars, Judon and cornerback Christian Gonzalez, to season-ending injuries. They gave up the seventh-fewest yards in 2023, and the return of Gonzalez and Judon could make them one of the top units in the league next season, despite concerns about the offense.

If the Patriots defense finishes as a top five unit statistically, and if Judon finishes with 15 or more sacks, expect him to be in the conversation for DPOY.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.