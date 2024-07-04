Highlights A.J. Brown's OPOY candidacy may improve with new OC Kellen Moore.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson, both second-year backs, could see increased workloads in 2024.

Tua Tagovailoa and Garrett Wilson, with their respective teams' high expectations, could surprise in the OPOY race.

The NFL Offensive Player of the Year award has been more winnable for skill-position players rather than quarterbacks, as the MVP voting is typically dominated by the quarterback position.

Of the last five Offensive Player of the Year winners, three have been wide receivers, and two have been running backs. Wideouts receiving attention for the award has been somewhat of a recent trend. Until Michael Thomas won the award in 2019, a receiver hadn’t won an OPOY since Jerry Rice won his second in 1993.

Going into the 2024 season, Christian McCaffrey will look to defend his crown. The 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year took home the award after posting 2,023 yards and 21 touchdowns on 339 touches. Other offensive stars like Justin Jefferson (+1500) and Tyreek Hill (+700) will look to dethrone McCaffrey. Here are five less talked-about players who could take home Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024.

A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

OPOY Odds: (+4000)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown may not seem like a ‘dark horse’ candidate, as the Philadelphia Eagles star has posted back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons, but the sixth-year wideout sits with the 14th-highest odds to win OPOY at (+4000).

A.J. Brown 2023 Stats Receptions Receiving Yards Yards/Reception Receiving TD 106 1,456 13.7 7

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: A.J. Brown is in first and second place on the Philadelphia Eagles single season receiving yards leaders list (1,496 in 2022 and 1,456 in 2023).

Brown plays in one of the best offensive units in the NFL, alongside fellow stars in Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, making his odds a bit more understandable.

The key factor in Brown’s OPOY candidacy in 2024 is Philadelphia’s change in offensive coordinator. The Eagles added former Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore.

Moore will offer more consistency to Philadelphia’s offense than the unit had in 2023 as the Eagles will look to return to the Super Bowl in 2024. Playing in a more efficient offense this season could help push Brown into the OPOY conversation as the season progresses.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

OPOY Odds: (+2200)

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions surprised many in 2023, with the rookie solidifying his spot as a franchise back in Detroit. The move to select Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in last year’s draft initially faced some criticism from the media.

Down the stretch of last season, Gibbs continued to impress more and more. By the conclusion of the 2023 season, Gibbs had proven his ability, and his value. Gibbs notched 1,261 yards from scrimmage on 234 touches, finding the endzone 11 times and displaying the versatility that led the Lions to draft him.

Jahmyr Gibbs 2023 Stats Carries Rush Yds Yds/Carry Rush TD Rec Rec Yds Yds/Rec Rec TD 182 945 5.2 10 52 316 6.1 1

Entering year two, Gibbs is expected to take a significant leap with a greater workload in Detroit’s backfield. Behind one of the best offensive line units in the NFL, Gibbs could easily find his way into the OPOY conversation despite having the eighth-best odds to win the award.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

OPOY Odds: (+2500)

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Our second (and final) year two back was also somewhat underutilized in his respective offense as a rookie, but the Atlanta Falcons faced little criticism for selecting Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 pick. Many expect him to have a generational upside in the NFL.

Given his workload, Robinson lived up to the hype, notching 976 yards and four touchdowns on just 214 carries. The former Texas Longhorn also impressed with his versatility, catching 58 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson 2023 Stats Carries Rush Yds Yds/Carry Rush TD Rec Rec Yds Yds/Rec Rec TD 214 976 4.6 4 58 487 8.4 4

Going into his second season with a new head coach and offensive coordinator, Robinson will likely be the feature back in Atlanta’s offense behind a favorable offensive line situation. Given his ability as a pass-catcher alongside Kirk Cousins, it’s not crazy to think an OPOY-caliber season is ahead for Robinson. The second-year back holds the 10th-best odds to win the award at (+2500).

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

OPOY Odds: (+8000)

Credit: JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

This pick could be considered a hot take, given Tua Tagovailoa has the 42nd-highest odds to win OPOY at (+8000), but hear us out. Tagovailoa is likely entering a contract year for the Miami Dolphins, as a deal has not yet been finalized going into training camp later this month.

In one of the most explosive offensive units in the NFL featuring players like Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane, Tagovailoa could enter the 2024 season without a contract, and with a lot to prove. Tagovailoa could have a career year this season with high expectations surrounding a loaded Dolphins squad.

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Attempts Completions Completion % Passing Yards Passing TD 560 388 69.3% 4,624 29

The No. 5 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft has improved each season, leading the league in passing yards a year ago with 4,624. Suppose the Dolphins can remain consistent (and healthy) offensively. In that case, Tagovailoa will earn his extension and possibly some hardware with a big 2024 campaign.

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

OPOY Odds: (+3000)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations were sky-high for the New York Jets in 2023, after the team managed to add four-time NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

Second-year wideout Garrett Wilson also had elevated expectations with the addition of Rodgers. Then, misfortune struck. Just four snaps into New York’s season opener, Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles tear. Despite the injury to Rodgers, Wilson posted his second-straight 1,000-yard season in one of the worst offenses of recent memory.

Garrett Wilson 2023 Stats Rec Rec Yds Yds/Rec Rec TD 95 1,042 11.0 3

Entering his third season, Wilson is playing in an improved offense with Rodgers set to return and a strong addition to the receiving core in Mike Williams. Playing in an offense of this caliber will help Wilson maximize his efficiency with Rodgers leading the way.

With a similar number of targets as years one and two, Wilson could solidify himself as a top-ten receiver in the NFL with an OPOY-caliber campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.