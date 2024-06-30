Highlights These potential NFL MVP candidates could surprise in 2024.

Consider them dark-horse candidates, because they have a decent shot at winning the award.

Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Anthony Richardson and Tyreek Hill are all talented enough to take home the hardware.

With minicamps completed and training camps starting in a couple of weeks, the 2024 NFL season will be upon us shortly. With that in mind, there are a couple of storylines looming ahead of the new year.

One of those storylines is regarding the NFL MVP award. This is the most infamous annual award in the league, signaling the best player from each season. With that in mind, these five players have a long-shot chance but still a decent shot at winning the MVP award in 2024.

1 Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love had an excellent end to the 2023 season, and will look to bring that success into 2024

Jordan Love earned the starting role for the first time in his career during the 2023 season and did a pretty solid job. Although he had a rough start to the year, he went on a tear during the second half of the season. Love led his team into the final Wild Card spot and even defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.

Now, Love is entering his second season as a starter. He really found his groove during the second half of the 2023 season, and he'll look to carry that momentum into the 2024 season. During that time, he was statistically one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and if he can continue that momentum, he might have a good shot at the MVP award next year.

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Stat Love Games 17 Passing Yards 4,159 Yards per Attempt 7.2 Passing Touchdowns 32 Interceptions 11 Passer Rating 96.1

While Love isn't necessarily a favorite for this award, he does have the highest odds of anybody on this list. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Love has +1400 odds to win the award.

2 Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy was in the conversation in 2023, and could win the award outright in 2024

Brock Purdy is one of the more polarizing figures in the sport, and that was on full display in 2023.

To no fault of his own, the public seems very divided on the metric of just how good he is. Many fans think he's been excellent since taking over the starting role in 2022, while everyone else seems to think it's a result of the tremendous number of play-makers around him.

However you feel about him, you can't argue with statistics. The fact of the matter is that Purdy was excellent statistically in 2023, which is what helped keep him in the MVP race for most of the year. Purdy completed nearly 70% of his passes in 2023, and threw 31 touchdowns alongside 4,280 passing yards.

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Stat Purdy Games 16 Completion % 69.4% Passing Yards 4,280 Yards per Attempt 9.6 Passing TDs 31 Interceptions 11 Passer Rating 113.0

Purdy will return in 2024 with the same players around him as last year. While the Brandon Aiyuk saga has continued throughout this offseason, he'll still have mostly the same stellar teammates around him. He's only getting more comfortable in the league, as 2024 will be his third season.

Purdy finished fourth in MVP voting and will return with more experience this time. At +1400 to win the award currently, he's a decent long-shot candidate.

3 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa has been amazing statistically, which will land him in the MVP race in 2024

Second, we have Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa has been one of the best statistical quarterbacks over the past few seasons. During the 2023 season, he led all quarterbacks in passing yards, with 4,624 yards, was named to the Pro Bowl, and finished fifth in comeback player of the year voting.

Tagovailoa has one of the best, if not the best, receivers in Tyreek Hill. Hill has put together back-to-back 1,700-yard campaigns and is one of many weapons in the Miami Dolphins' offense. Miami also has Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and multiple other weapons on their offense in his arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tagovailoa was incredible during the 2022 season. He led the NFL in TD% (6.3%), yards per attempt (8.9), yards per completion (13.7) and passer rating (105.5) during that season. If he can have another year like that in 2024, he'll put himself in a solid spot to win the 2024 MVP award.

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Stat Tagovailoa Games 17 Passing Yards 4,624 Yards per Attempt 8.3 Passing TDs 29 Interceptions 14 Passer Rating 101.1

Tagovailoa has been one of the best statistical passers in the entire league for some time now. Ever since Mike McDaniel took over the head coaching job for the Miami Dolphins, he's been impressive over the past couple of years.

Tagovailoa has a ton of weapons at his disposal and is a play-caller who loves to use them to the best of his ability. Overall, statistically, Tagovailoa is actually one of the more qualified players to win this award.

According to DraftKings, his odds of winning MVP are +2200.

4 Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson has the chance to make a huge impact in his second year

Over the first quarter of the 2023 season, Anthony Richardson looked like one of the most promising rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft class.

Richardson suffered an injury during the Indianapolis Colts' fourth game of the season, which unfortunately sidelined him for the rest of his rookie year. However, during his short stint, he was solid. Richardson was smart as a passer, and although he could have been more efficient, he made plays when needed.

Where he really shined was as a runner. While Richardson threw for three touchdowns, he scored four on the ground. He didn't run the ball a ton, with just 25 attempts over his first 3.5 games.

However, he was smart when he did run and really figured out how he could use his legs to make a difference without constantly putting himself at risk.

Anthony Richardson 2023 Stats Stat Richardson Games 4 Completion % 59.5% Passing Yards 577 Yards per Attempt 6.9 Passing TDs 3 Interceptions 1 Rushing Yards 136 Rushing TDs 4

The Colts drafted Adonai Mitchell in the second round this year, who will become another weapon for Richardson to utilize. With Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce filling out the receiving corps, Richardson will have a lot of assets he can use in his second season. It never hurts to have Jonathan Taylor in the backfield with you.

At the end of the day, Richardson showed enough promise in his limited time in 2023 to warrant some high hopes for 2024. He's got the 'it' factor and will have a lot to work with in his first full season as a starter.

At +3000 odds, he's a bit of a long-shot, and certainly is more of one than the other players on this list. Still, there's real potential here for Richardson, who still has a chance to be the best quarterback of his class.

5 Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Hill has the best chance of any non-quarterback to win the award this year

It's rare to see a player who isn't a quarterback win the MVP award. With that in mind, any player who isn't a quarterback could be considered a dark-horse candidate for the award.

In 2024, Hill will have as good of a chance as ever to win it.

Hill led the league in receiving yards in 2023 with 1,799. That was the second season in a row in which Hill totaled 1,700 yards, and he also scored a league-leading 13 receiving touchdowns to go along with that. Hill was dominant week in and week out, recording an average of 112.4 yards per game.

Tyreek Hill 2023 Stats Stat Hill Games 16 Receptions 119 Yards per Reception 15.1 Receiving Yards 1,799 Receiving TDs 13

Since being traded to the Dolphins, Hill has formed an excellent connection with his new quarterback, Tagovailoa. Funnily enough, Tagovailoa was one of the players mentioned earlier on this list. As crazy as it may sound, there's a decent chance both players could compete for this award.

It's uncommon to see two teammates play at a high enough level together to be considered for this award, but the Dolphins' current roster construction suits these two well and allows them to put up video game-like numbers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Hill was the class of his position in 2023. He led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,799, receiving touchdowns with 13, yards per game with 112.4, and yards per touch with 14.5. In recognition of his efforts, he finished sixth among all players in MVP-voting.

While the Dolphins will have to be a bit more dominant than they have been for Hill to be considered for the award, there's no reason to suggest his 2024 season won't be sensational statistically. Hill will have many opportunities this year and really could make a push.

Finally, Hill finished sixth in MVP voting in 2023, proving that voters will take him seriously as a top candidate.

