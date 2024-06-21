Highlights Highly drafted players traditionally win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, however occasionally, day two or day three picks can win.

Late-round picks can outperform their draft slot for a variety of reasons, including injuries to other players and strong training camps.

Troy Franklin, Braelon Allen and Bucky Irving could all have larger roles than currently projected, while first-rounders Michael Penix and Joe Alt could buck longstanding trends to compete for the award.

Winners of the NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award are typically selected high in the draft. Eight out of the last ten winners were selected in the first round, and only Alvin Kamara in 2017 (selected in the third round) and Dak Prescott in 2016 (selected in the fourth round) have bucked that trend.

However, year after year, day two or three picks seemingly come out of nowhere and make strong cases for winning OROY. In the past two seasons, Puka Nacua, Brock Purdy, Tyler Allgeier, Dameon Pierce and Isiah Pacheco have all received votes and were drafted in the fourth round or later.

Players break out for a variety of reasons. Injuries to players ahead of them in the depth chart, scouts underestimating them and strong training camp performances can all contribute to players outperforming their draft position.

Nacua is a particularly good example. He fell in the draft to the fifth round, due to a relatively low 40-yard dash time, his injury history, and for playing against weaker teams in college. He proceeded to set the NFL record for receptions and receiving yards by a rookie on his way to finishing second in the OROY.

Here are a few of the potential breakout candidates for the award, along with a couple of first round picks who have been disregarded for various reasons but could be a worthy investment.

Related 5 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Defensive Rookie of the Year While first-round picks typically win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, multiple late-round picks from this year could contend.

1 Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos

Speedy receiver in an offense that may surprise

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Franklin was an integral piece of one of college football's best offenses, where he played alongside Broncos teammate, quarterback Bo Nix. The former Oregon speedster dropped to the third round due to concerns about his frame and ability to win contested catches due to his lack of strength. However, he's landed in an ideal situation in Denver.

Unless Nix has a truly atrocious training camp, it's highly likely he'll start for the Broncos in week one. Jarrett Stidham and Zack Wilson should not be too hard to fend off, and the Broncos invested the twelfth pick in the draft on him.

Franklin was Nix's favorite target in college, and there's an obvious connection between the two. Franklin recorded 81 receptions, 1,383 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in 13 games, setting the Oregon single season record for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Due to the pre-existing connection between the two, it's likely that if Nix wins the starting role, Franklin will have a significant role, especially due to the Broncos' lack of elite receiving talent.

Only one receiver currently on the Broncos has recorded a 1,000 yard season, Courtland Sutton in 2019, and he has not hit those heights since. Only two Broncos receivers had more than 700 yards last season, Sutton, and Jerry Jeudy, who was traded to the Browns earlier this year. The Broncos did add Josh Reynolds in the offseason, but he's firmly a wide receiver two or three.

Franklin has a good chance of winning a starting role, and he has the ability to make big plays. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch in his last season at Oregon and regularly beat defenders with his speed. Franklin could rack up receiving yards and will be one to watch.

2 Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets

A big injury clears path to the rookie back

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

While Breece Hall is firmly established as the Jets' starting running back, he's not always been able to stay healthy. He tore his ACL halfway through the 2022 season, and wasn't training during the Jets' mandatory minicamp earlier this month with an undisclosed injury.

If Hall isn't fit enough to play regularly this season, Allen would be a very capable replacement. He's a very physically imposing back, who's capable of withstanding a significant workload. He doesn't have Hall's ability as a receiver, but his physicality and ability in pass protection means he won't necessarily be a liability in the passing game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As a 17-year-old in 2021, Allen rushed for 105.7 yards per game, 6.8 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns for the Wisconsin Badgers

He would still need to be paired with a quicker back, one who's a better receiver out of the backfield, but he would be more than capable of being a productive lead back. Even if Hall is healthy, Allen will still have a significant role, especially in the red zone and short-yardage situations.

Allen will only likely be in contention for OROY if Hall can't stay healthy. If Hall does miss a substantial amount of time, Allen could be a surprise candidate for the award.

3 Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The lightning to Rachaad White's thunder

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Irving is not a traditional lead back. His lack of size and slender frame means he's unsuited to handling a substantial workload at the NFL level. He struggled to ride through contact against college defenders, and a quality that's unlikely to improve against NFL defenders.

However, he may be one of the most explosive players in the draft. In 2023, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry as Oregon's lead back, and scored 13 touchdowns. He was used regularly in both the run and the passing game, and he used his excellent acceleration to regularly break off for chunk plays. He has exceptional balance and agility, which he uses to change direction on a dime, and he can easily wrongfoot defenders.

He's also a very capable receiver. He's a mismatch for most linebackers and is capable of running a variety of routes. Oregon used him both as a downfield receiver and as a checkdown target, and could be used in a variety of ways by Buccaneers new offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Irving is unlikely to dislodge Rachaad White as the Buccaneers' lead back, however he is already penciled in as the change of pace back. His ability to make big plays means he could score plenty of touchdowns and be a significant part of both the run game and their passing attack.

4 Michael Penix Jr., QB, Atlanta Falcons

Hear me out, Kirk Cousins could falter

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Penix's OROY candidacy is entirely reliant on the health and form of Kirk Cousins. The Falcons gave Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract earlier this offseason, and then proceeded to draft his successor in the first round, in one of the most unexpected moments of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Everything Atlanta has said has indicated that Cousins will start for at least the next few years, he may not last that long. His 2023 season was ended after he tore his achilles in week eight, and he's going to turn 36 ahead of the 2023 season. While quarterbacks are playing longer and longer, he's approaching the age where it becomes harder to recover fully from serious injuries.

There's a very real chance he could suffer another season-ending injury this season, and Penix will have to step in. While it may seem unlikely for a player to be a candidate for OROY if they only play half a season, there's a very recent precedent.

Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 draft, took over as the San Francisco 49ers' starter after both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. He started the last five games of the season, winning all five and throwing for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns. While he didn't win the award, he finished third with six first place votes despite starting far fewer games.

Penix would be similarly set up for success in Atlanta. The Falcons have a strong offensive line, a host of highly drafted weapons, and they're in arguably the worst division in the NFL. If he has to take over from Kirk at some point in the season, which is likelier than most think, he'll be an instant contender for OROY.

5 Joe Alt, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

Crazier things have happened

CREDIT: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive linemen don't usually win individual awards, and for good reason. Despite the improvements in advanced analytics over the past decade, it's still very hard to quantify their impact.

They can't put up gaudy counting stats like quarterbacks, pass catchers or running backs, yet they're just as important to a team's success. They're one of the most expensive positions in football for a reason, they can make or break an offense.

An offensive lineman winning votes for OROY is hardly unprecedented. Since 2010, six rookie offensive linemen have won votes for OROY, including the Chargers' own Rashawn Slater in 2021, and several of them finished in the top three.

While an offensive lineman has never won the award, it's conceivable that a truly transformative lineman could be in contention in a weaker year.

Alt could be that transformative lineman. Despite having one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert, the Chargers' offense struggled in large part due to poor offensive line play, as well as injuries. Slater was the only starter to play consistently well. The other four starters all had PFF grades in the high 50s or low 60s, and especially struggled with run blocking.

New head coach Jim Harbaugh is likely to focus on establishing the run game, and Alt will be at the centre of that. He's one of the most NFL-ready prospects in the draft, and he's likely to be one of the top tackles in the league already.

Offensive linemen are arguably more important to the success of the run game than running backs, and Alt's ability to create holes for Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will be vital for the Chargers' offense.

If Alt is as good as he's expected to be, he will at very least garner votes for OROY, and could challenge one of the highly drafted quarterbacks for the award if they start poorly.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.