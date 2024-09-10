Key Takeaways Only a few NBA Rookie of the Year award winners since 2005 were not top-five draft picks.

Players like Matas Buzellis landed in better NBA positions than expected, affecting their ROY chances.

Candidates like Donovan Clingan and Dalton Knecht have promising prospects, but their teams' success in the upcoming season is crucial.

The NBA Rookie of the Year Award has typically gone to a top-five pick in the draft. Since 2005, only five players selected outside the top five picks have won the award, and only two came after the top 10 (Michael Carter-Williams in 2013, 11th overall, and Malcolm Brogdon in 2016, 36th overall).

While it is unusual for later picks to win the award, this year offers some unpredictability. The 2024 NBA mock drafts saw a wide variance in terms of when players would come off the board.

For example, The Ringer's 2024 NBA Mock Draft had Ron Holland II as the 13th overall selection and Matas Buzelis going No. 4.

The Detroit Pistons selected Holland with the fifth pick and the Chicago Bulls took Buzellis with the 11th pick.

Some winners of the award have been dominant, like Victor Wembanyama . Others have made significant contributions to a much improved team, like Scottie Barnes . Barnes didn't lead rookies in points, rebounds or assists, but he helped the Toronto Raptors earn a playoff spot.

Recent NBA Rookie of the Year Award Winners Player Season PPG RPG APG Victor Wembanyama 2024 21.4 10.6 3.9 Paolo Banchero 2023 20.0 6.9 3.7 Scottie Barnes 2022 15.3 7.5 3.5

Here are a handful of dark horses like Barnes, who may not dominate the NBA landscape as a first-year player but could still win Rookie of the Year in 2025.

5 Donovan Clingan – Portland Trail Blazers

Clingan continues a trend toward classic bigs in the NBA

Donovan Clingan benefitted from the success of players like Dereck Lively II . Clingan joins the Portland Trail Blazers as a rim protector and finisher around the rim.

His Rookie of the Year award chances are primarily predicated on his development as a passer and pick-and-roll defender. The NBA's emphasis on an athletic big who can be a hub for the offense can be attributed mainly to the success of Nikola Jokic .

Donovan Clingan 2023-24 Season at Connecticut Category Stat PPG 9.8 RPG 6.4 APG 1.0 BPG 2.5

Clingan played a key role in UConn's back-to-back national title runs playing a similar role. While he wasn't as highly touted as his counterpart Zach Edey , he may transition to the NBA game quicker, helping him in a Rookie of the Year hunt.

Edey's advantage would come from the lack of competition for playing time with the Memphis Grizzlies . The Trail Blazers already have Deandre Ayton , who will likely play ahead of Clingan.

Clingan will need to help the Trail Blazers significantly increase their win total to have a chance.

4 Dalton Knecht – Los Angeles Lakers

Knecht is the perfect fit for the Lakers

Dalton Knecht fell further in the 2024 draft than anyone expected. According to Lakers Nation, he actually rejected a workout with the Lakers because he didn't expect to fall that far.

One of the advantages of falling in the draft is the increased likelihood of joining a better team. Knecht will receive the benefits of playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis .

Had he been selected earlier, he may have joined a team that expected him to carry a bigger load. With the L.A. Lakers , Knecht can simply do what he does best: score.

Dalton Knecht 2023-24 Season at Tennessee Category Stat PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8

Knecht's defensive inefficiencies and age (23) likely led to his drop. The Lakers will not require him to be a defensive stopper. They just need him to spread the floor.

The increase in open shots will likely help his Rookie of the Year bid. Knecht shot 38.3 percent from beyond the arc in college, a number that increased every season.

The difficulty of his shots in Los Angeles will likely be easier than at Tennessee, where he was the offense's focal point. His ability to score should help him have a chance at this award.

The last seven winners averaged at least 15 points per game.

3 Cody Williams – Utah Jazz

Williams joins the Jazz with plenty of opportunity

Cody Williams will likely benefit from playing time with the Utah Jazz .

Williams is another strong shooter who won't need to carry a heavy load for his team. Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson will carry the weight in Utah.

Williams' outside shooting will also benefit him. He, like Knecht, will receive plenty of open looks.

Cody Williams 2023-24 Season at Colorado Category Stat PPG 11.9 RPG 3.0 APG 1.6

However, he doesn't come with a reputation as a poor defender. His defensive ability will keep him in the lineup even when he isn't shooting well.

The biggest drawback for Williams is his size. The Rookie of the Year award typically benefits players who are dominant in one area or strong in several areas. Williams would need to score the ball like he did in college and develop as a passer to receive consideration for the award.

The opportunity and skill set are there, however.

2 Rob Dillingham – Minnesota Timberwolves

Dillingham joins a playoff contender

Rob Dillingham joins the Minnesota Timberwolves in a unique situation.

He joins a contender.

The Timberwolves got him by trading two first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs . The capital given up to acquire Dillingham suggests that the Timberwolves plan to incorporate him into their lineup quickly.

Dillingham's shooting ability fills a need for the Timberwolves. In the Western Conference Finals, they shot 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Rob Dillingham 2023-24 Season at Kentucky Category Stat PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9

Dillingham shot 44.4 percent from beyond the arc at Kentucky. While he'll go through some growing pains, his potential to score this season puts him in a position for Rookie of the Year.

Playing alongside Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will lead to more opportunities as well.

The biggest downside for him will likely be the smaller margin for error. The Timberwolves are playing for a championship, so Dillingham may not get the minutes a typical lottery pick would receive.

1 Jared McCain – Philadelphia 76ers

McCain has a clear path to playing time

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jared McCain is another player who has the opportunity to play early in his career. His shooting ability could help him into the lineup.

The Philadelphia 76ers dedicated a significant portion of their cap space to acquiring Paul George this offseason. His acquisition and the rest of the 76ers' busy offseason make playing a little less likely in Philadelphia.

However, Philadelphia hasn't been the healthiest team in the NBA, with only three players playing in 70 or more games last season (two of whom, Tobias Harris and Paul Reed, are no longer with the team).

Jared McCain 2023-24 Season at Duke Category Stat PPG 14.3 RPG 5.0 APG 1.9

With the prevalence of load management in Philadelphia, McCain may find an opportunity to showcase his scoring ability. NBA teams always need more shooting, and McCain shot 41.4 percent from beyond the arc last year at Duke.

On a team with stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey , McCain won't have to create his offense like he did at Duke, either. His greatest challenge will be cracking the rotation on a deep roster.

All stats are provided by Basketball Reference.