Key Takeaways Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is out for 6-8 weeks with a stress fracture in his foot.

Dallas faces consecutive seasons with pivotal cornerback injuries, Diggs out with ACL last year.

Options to replace Bland: Peterson has familiarity with a coach, and Jackson adds depth and room for improvement.

Unfortunately, the nightmares continue for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, as star cornerback, DaRon Bland , is set to miss six to eight weeks with a stress fracture in his foot.

This makes back-to-back years when the Cowboys would lose one of their starting cornerbacks for an extended period, as Trevon Diggs tore his ACL last September. And to make matters worse, former Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore, just signed with the Minnesota Vikings just a few days ago.

Considering the Cowboys already had several other needs across the rest of their roster, this wasn't something they would've wanted to deal with just a few weeks before the season began.

Bland has completely outperformed his fifth-round draft capital from the 2022 NFL Draft . He's not only become one of the best ball hawks in the NFL , but he's one of the top-20 cornerbacks in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, DaRon Bland broke the all-time record for the most pick-six touchdowns by a cornerback in NFL history with six.

Now that Bland is set to miss at least the first month of the season, these are some options the Cowboys need to consider:

Patrick Peterson

Mike Zimmer's familiarity with Peterson from the 2021 season could hint at an opportunity in Dallas.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Let's face it, Patrick Peterson is no longer the same player that he was with the Arizona Cardinals . Last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers , they actually transitioned him to safety due to his decline in performance as a cornerback. However, the Cowboys wouldn't be asking for much from Peterson, especially with the emergence of Caelen Carson in training camp.

For maybe six weeks, Peterson would be asked to play opposite Diggs until Bland fully recovers from his injury. Then, Peterson can return to a depth role at either cornerback or safety, depending on what the Cowboys need.

Clearly, Mike Zimmer saw something in Peterson a few years ago that made him interested. While the situations are different three years later, Peterson's familiarity with Zimmer's defense could help in a pinch, especially since the role he would take would only be temporary. This makes the most sense if the Cowboys feel they need to find someone to temporarily replace Bland.

Adoree Jackson

A change of scenery for Jackson could be good for his career and the Cowboys secondary.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was pretty terrible for Adoree Jackson, but that doesn't mean the Cowboys should write him off. Before 2023, he was a consistently solid cornerback.

Adoree Jackson Career Statistics Year Targets Completions Allowed Completion Percentage Allowed Touchdowns Allowed 2018 115 65 56.5% 6 2019 54 36 66.7% 1 2020 16 13 81.3% 3 2021 73 38 52.1% 2 2022 60 31 51.7% 2 2023 88 58 65.9% 2

Based on his advanced defensive statistics, Jackson has struggled from 2019 to 2020 and then again last year. But from 2021 to 2022, he was a solid player. He probably wasn't worthy of being the team's top cornerback, but he definitely deserved to be one of the team's starting cornerbacks.

If the Cowboys can just get consistent quarterback play during this period, they will be in a good position once Bland is back. While there's no prior relationship between Jackson and Zimmer, this might be an opportunity for the Cowboys to acquire the best cornerback available to fill in while Bland is out.

Not only could it be beneficial to the Cowboys to have a replacement for Bland, but it could help revive Jackson's career, as he's only 28 years old.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.