The Denver Nuggets are going into the 2024-25 NBA season more short-handed than they have done in recent years, largely as a result of fiscal constraints, meaning they couldn’t afford to keep hold of some of their integral role players, even if they wanted to.

But, they had been boosted by the arrival of rookie DaRon Holmes II , until he suffered an unfortunate Achilles tear in his Summer League debut, with league insider Mark Medina deeming his loss to be a huge blow to the team next season.

The West Has Got Stronger, the Nuggets Have Not

Denver have lost a wealth of strength in the secondary

The Western Conference is perhaps the most competitive it has ever been, with five or six teams considered as standing a good chance of reaching the NBA Finals next season, and while the Nuggets are still hihgly touted to come out of the West, their chances may have been hampered slightly by their off-season changes.

The Nuggets had to contend with the loss of 3-and-D weapon Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , who played an integral part in their run to the 2023 championship, after he joined the Orlando Magic on a three-year, $66 million deal, and he was quickly followed out the exit door by veteran guard Reggie Jackson , after he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets before being waived and joining a Philadelphia 76ers outfit with title aspirations of their own.

Having previously lost Bruce Brown and Jeff Green the off-season before, aside from their core of Nikola Jokic , Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. , the rest of the roster looks drastically different to that which is still just two seasons removed from winning a title.

Russell Westbrook - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 116.5 117.3 DEF RTG 112.8 113.9 NET RTG 3.7 3.3 AST% 60.0 60.6 REB% 50.3 50.1 EFG% 55.8 56.4 PACE 102.17 96.69

Their major off-season addition was that of former MVP guard Russell Westbrook , who is expected to lead the second unit in the Mile High City next season, and there was also some optimism that rookie DaRon Holmes II would see some regular playing time after Denver traded up to the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 Draft to select the Dayton big man, parting ways with both their 2024 Draft picks and two future second-rounders to make the move.

However, disaster struck in the fourth quarter of his Summer League debut, when he went down with an injury, which was later revealed to be a torn Achilles. As a result, he underwent surgery and will now likely miss the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign, leaving Denver slightly shorthanded as they seek to find their title-winning form once again.

Holmes Was Expected To ‘Play Right Away’

Despite being a rookie who has not proved himself in the NBA yet, Medina expected the Nuggets to give him some healthy minutes right away so that he could develop.

“DaRon Holmes is a huge loss. The Nuggets’ identity is around their championship core with Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but they've lost key role players because of salary cap concerns. Even though Holmes is just a rookie, he was selected with the expectation that he would play right away, and so they wanted to at least give him time to develop and be a regular season player, so that he could relieve some of the burden on their championship core for when the playoffs start. He's a great pick-and-pop player, he's a great rim protector, he's a great rebounder, he's a great one-on-one defender. So, it's going to be a huge loss, because when you're a rookie, the best way to accelerate your development is getting practice reps and game reps, and he doesn't have either of those opportunities.”

What Holmes Could Have Given Denver

Played three seasons at Dayton, averaging 17.1 PPG

When a team trades up in the draft, it is usually a sign that they want to select a player who they feel could have an immediate impact, and this is exactly what Denver believed.

Upon his selection with the 22nd pick, he was viewed as a player that slotted in perfectly within Denver's system, and who said he had looked up to some of the league's best bigs, including teammates Jokić and Aaron Gordon .

Last season, though, was Holmes' best of his three seasons with Dayton, where he exploded for 20.4 points per contest shooting at 54.4 percent efficiency from the field, while he also was active off the glass, using his 7-foot wingspan to record 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, along with 2.6 assists.

DaRon Holmes II - College Career (3 Seasons) Category Statistic MP 32.5 PTS 17.1 REB 7.5 AST 1.9 BLK 2.1 FG% 58.8 3P% 35.8

He had also made some strides in his deep threat shooting, averaging more than one attempt per game for the first time in his college career, 2.5 attempts per contest, which he converted at a career-best 38.6 percent.

This is significantly up from his freshman year, whereby he attempted just 0.6 three-pointers per game in his 35 outings, which he converted at a lowly 14.3 percent.

Such a jump in just two seasons really highlights how he has developed his game throughout college, and would only bode well for his NBA development with the necessary game reps.

Throughout his college career, the now 22-year-old has maintained a consistent true shooting percentage, averaging a career 62.9 percent, but has seen both this rebounding percentage and assist percentage markedly increase over his three seasons, with his playmaking more prominent than ever, going from 9.1 assist percentage in his freshman season to 18.9 percent in his junior year.

As such, Denver have a really promising prospect on their hands, but they will have to wait a season at least to be able to see what Holmes can do on the biggest stage of them all.

