Highlights DaRon Holmes II may have jumped from being a late first-round pick to an early first-round pick.

The Bucks could draft Holmes as the long-term successor for the aging Brook Lopez.

The Oklahoma City Thunder might be a surprise candidate to take a flyer on the Dayton forward.

The 2024 NBA Draft is less than a month away and the pre-draft workouts are in full swing.

But that’s not the case for Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, who has reportedly canceled remaining workouts after receiving a draft promise from a team.

The 21-year-old is coming off an excellent season for the Flyers, where he averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks. Unsurprisingly, he walked away with the Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year awards in the Atlantic-10 Conference.

Unlike most players, Holmes’ camp has kept his pre-draft workouts secret, making it harder to guess where the promise might have come from. But according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, it could be a team towards the end of the first round.

Milwaukee Bucks Make a Lot of Sense.

DaRon Holmes could be the future of the Bucks frontcourt

Brook Lopez had a surprising resurgent season in 2022-23 when he finished as the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up. But he showed his age in the following season and is visibly slowing down. While he still has a year or two left in the tank, he just turned 36 in April and isn't getting any younger. So the Milwaukee Bucks could see Holmes as the perfect successor for Lopez.

Just like the Bucks veteran, Holmes is a 3 and D threat, which is ideal for modern-day teams. While Lopez is a better volume shooter than Holmes currently, the 36-year-old came into the league as a traditional big who took seven seasons to make his first three-pointer. Holmes is already a promising shooter, averaging 38 percent from three on 2.5 attempts per game. Once he enters the league, he will have more catch-and-shoot opportunities than he ever did in college, and that will help him further develop his craft.

Holmes also has the potential to be a more versatile defender than Lopez. While the one-time All-Star has set the bar really high as a rim protector, Holmes' lateral quickness means he can be far more effective than Lopez ever was on the perimeter.

The fit might be perfect, but the question now is, will he will fall to them at 23?

DaRon Holmes II 2023-24 season stats Category Stat PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 SPG 0.9 BPG 2.1 FG% 54.4% 3PT% 38.6%

Could the Thunder Swoop in Early for Holmes?

Sam Presti is a draft king, so don't bet against him

For a player to cancel draft workouts well in advance, it could mean that the team making the promise might be drafting early. Possibly as early as 12, where the Oklahoma City Thunder stand.

After a season where their big man depth was visibly lacking, GM Sam Presti could take a chance with Holmes. Whether they draft him at 12 or trade down to select him, Holmes would be a great fit for the Thunder as an NBA-ready prospect.

Holmes offers much-needed rebounding help for OKC, who finished 27th in rebounding last season. He could potentially start as the power forward for them, and build a solid frontcourt partnership with Chet Holmgren. Even if he replaces Josh Giddey in the lineup, OKC wouldn't lose a ball handler as Holmes is capable enough to take over those duties too.

There are few GMs who draft better than Presti, and if he trusts Holmes to be part of the future for the Thunder, it could be the right decision. Even if it is a risky one.