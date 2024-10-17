Thomas Frank continues to be linked with moves away from Premier League outfit Brentford, with Manchester United being one of the names linked with his signature, and that led talkSPORT duo Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent to argue over whether he would be a good fit at Everton, with the latter stating he would turn the job down with the move being a sideways step.

Frank has been a revelation at Brentford, being described as "incredible", since joining the club when they were mid-table in the Championship as assistant manager. Slowly taking the reigns, he's led them to the top-flight and even led them to a top-half finish in the 2022/23 season which has seen interest crop up.

Darren Bent Says Thomas Frank 'Wouldn't Join Everton'

Bent says Frank would be best staying at Brentford

That saw Goldstein and Bent debate over whether he would be a good fit at Goodison Park, with the former England striker beginning by saying on talkSPORT:

“Even Everton are having a bit of a stinker at the minute."

Goldstein replied, stating:

“You’d still leave Brentford to go to Everton, don’t you? Or not? There is a win between them."

But Bent was adamant with his claim, stating that Brentford's superior league position means that the Dane would not make the move to Goodison Park, adding:

“Yeah, but it depends. Currently, as it sits now, Brentford are 11th and Everton are 16th. If the season finished tomorrow and Everton came in for Thomas Frank, considering where they are, he’s not going to Everton. No he’s not. "Everton are a huge club underachieving massively. He’s not going there yet. If a top-eight club comes in for him, then I think yes. Everton are a bigger club than Brighton, but you’re not leaving Brighton for them, are you? They’re sixth!”

And Goldstein had the final say, stating that Frank's achievements with Brentford could mean that the Toffees would be an inviting opportunity for Frank. He finished by saying:

“If you can take a club like Brentford into the Premier League, you can turn Everton into a top ten side. You’ve got ambition, right?”

Brentford did finish one point below Everton last season, and that includes the Toffees’ eight-point deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules - and so based on last season’s standings, a move to Goodison Park could have been in Frank’s best interests.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Frank has won 122 of his 283 games in charge of Brentford.

However, he seems to have a stronghold over the Brentford side that he has nurtured over the past six seasons and whether he would give that up for another side that continues to finish in the bottom half remains to be seen.

Reports have suggested that soon-to-be owner Dan Friedkin could look to replace Dyche as manager once the takeover is complete, which could open the door for this potential hypothetical to become a reality.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-10-24.