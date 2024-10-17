Darren Bent suggests that Thomas Frank should explore managerial options at bigger clubs than Brentford and has name-dropped Southampton among potential destinations.

While discussing the Dane's potential managerial moves on talkSPORT, Bent admitted that Frank is unlikely to be tempted by a lower-table club, given his success in establishing the Bees as Premier League regulars in recent years.

In an interview this week, Frank himself acknowledged that while he is happy at the Gtech Community Stadium at the moment, he would also be open to any new offers that may come his way.

The Dane, who marks six years in charge of Brentford, was heavily linked with the Manchester United job over the summer, with GIVEMESPORT journalist Dean Jones revealing that Frank spoke to Red Devils’ chiefs before the new season.

TalkSPORT sources have also confirmed that Frank, whose football was described as being "incredible" by Jurgen Klopp, is admired by the Man United board for his recent work in west London, having successfully kept Brentford in the Premier League since their promotion in 2021.

Thomas Frank Tipped for Bigger Role

'Maybe he could go to Southampton'

Bent, speaking on talkSPORT, tipped Frank to explore options at bigger clubs after he marked his six-year anniversary at Brentford on 16 October:

“Maybe he could go to Southampton, but these are not the clubs he would leave Brentford for.”

Despite having one of the lowest transfer budgets and wage bills in the division, Frank has worked wonders with Brentford since their promotion to the Premier League, leading the Bees to finishes of 13th, 9th, and 16th in the past three seasons.

The Dane has also enjoyed a relatively successful spell this term, despite dealing with several injuries in the squad and losing their frontman Ivan Toney to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window.

After seven games, Brentford are sitting 11th in the table, two points ahead of Manchester United, whom they face next when the Premier League season resumes on Saturday.

Thomas Frank's Brentford Record (2018-2024) Games 283 Wins 122 Draws 64 Losses 97 Goals scored 467 Goals conceded 365 Points per game 1.52

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-10-24.