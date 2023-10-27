Highlights Cafu has been included instead of Dani Alves' in Darren Bent's greatest XI of the 21st century

Paolo Maldini didn't make Bent's side, with Paolo Cannavaro preferred

The likes of Luis Suarez, Luka Modric, Xavi and Thierry Henry did nor make Bent's team

The 21st century has been littered with a boatload of talent, hasn’t it? And – in the grand scheme of things – we’re just getting started. Nowadays, the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and – more recently – Jude Bellingham are the sport’s leading stars as they try and fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi departing Europe for pastures new.

Seasoned professionals such as Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho paved the way for the aforementioned legendary duo and the more you sit and dwell, the more you realise that the list of superb footballers of recent (ish) times is practically never-ending.

So now imagine being tasked to muster an XI of the best-ever players from the 21st century – it’s virtually impossible. That being said, Premier League journeyman Darren Bent, formerly of Charlton Athletic, Aston Villa, Derby, Sunderland, and Fulham to name a few, has given it his best shot.

There may have been some big names such as Paolo Maldini and Thierry Henry that have missed out; but in fairness, give it a go yourself, and you'll fully understand how onerous the task is. Want to know whether your favourite footballer has made the cut in Bent's all-time XI? Then what are you waiting for? Get stuck in!

GK: Manuel Neuer

Standing tall and with his chest puffed out between the sticks is Bayern Munich mainstay Neuer, who has chalked up 488 games in his extensive career in Bavaria. Having won a coveted World Cup with Germany, two Champions League and a whopping 11 Bundesliga titles with his beloved club, there’s no doubt that the 37-year-old German international is worthy a spot in this XI. Standing as the third-greatest goalkeeper in football history, courtesy of football fans, you could well say that Neuer was one of the trailblazers for the modern goalkeeper, one that would comfortably do a job in midfield.

LB: Marcelo

Pipping his compatriot Roberto Carlos to the left-back berth, Marcelo, who was trusted with the responsibility of being Cristiano Ronaldo’s right-hand man for years at European powerhouses Real Madrid, gets the nod from Bent. Beginning his illustrious career at Fluminese, it didn’t take long for the Spanish capital side to notice the supremely talented left-back, and he went on to secure five Champions Leagues, a plethora of domestic cups and become a six-time La Liga champion. His field-crossing balls, ability to fly up the flank and astute defending was – and continues to be - second to none. Hats off to you, Marcelo!

CB: Sergio Ramos

Looking beyond his odd moment of madness – encapsulated by his interaction with Lionel Messi – Ramos’ will remain etched in football lore for as long as the sport lives. And while he is included in the list of the most red-carded players in history, his knack for scoring goals, while leaping like a salmon or thumping a penalty kick home, stands him in good stead among the position’s very best. A common piece of Madrid’s success-ladened puzzle, his defensive solidity was typically overshadowed by the likes of Ronaldo further afield. But make no mistake, Ramos was a world-beater in his heyday.

CB: Fabio Cannavaro

While the diminutive Italian is, perhaps, not held in as high regards like AC Milan pair Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta and the like, the fact that he is one of three defenders to get their hands on a Ballon d’Or trophy says all you need to know. Pivotal to his nation’s World Cup triumph, in which he enjoyed with the armband tight around his bicep, his incredible 2006 campaign will be looked back on fondly for years to come. Spending time at some of the biggest clubs in Europe, most notably Juventus, Madrid, Inter Milan and Napoli, Cannavaro is one of the most underrated defenders to have ever graced the turf.

RB: Cafu

Finishing off a well-rehearsed back line is Brazilian star Cafu, who is widely regarded as the full back that carried the torch for those that have followed. Formerly of Roma, Cafu had a workmanship nature about him and never shied away from what any side required of him – a perfect professional if you will. Brazil’s most-capped player in their storied history, Cafu was a key part in two of their World Cup wins in 1994 and 2002 and fit the mould of being Selecao’s starting right back expertly, boasting near-perfect offensive and defensive tools in his arsenal. Lesser known for his domestic exploits, it was a surprise to never see the Brazil icon earn his corn at neither Madrid nor Barça.

CM: Andres Iniesta

Barcelona’s metronome. While the likes of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suárez were the triumvirate of headline-catchers in Catalan, Iniesta’s influence cannot be downplayed. Able to play a pass on six pence and dictate the most important games at his pleasure, it really is a surprise that he never won a Ballon d’Or. Netting the match-winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup Iniesta was one of a handful of players that embodied the Spanish footballing ways: quick tempo’d, acute passing where mistakes are few and far between. One of the finer exports of Barcelona’s celebrated La Masia ranks - of which he's been ranked fourth by GIVEMESPORT - Iniesta is a true legend of the game.

CM: Zinedine Zidane

Zidane was almost like an optical illusion. Despite being large in stature, the poise and elegance shown in his ball-carrying skills was like that of a small winger. The most iconic moment of his playing days came at the pinnacle of the domestic side of the sport: in the Champions League. Not knocked by the magnitude of the occasion, the Frenchman optimised his awe-inspiring blend of physical and technical capabilities to score a left-footed volley that secured the final for Madrid. And despite his career ending on a sour note as he forcefully used his head to attack Italy’s Marco Materazzi, they just don’t make them like Zidane anymore.

CAM: Ronaldinho

Glitz and glamour aside, Ronaldinho was a supreme footballer – almost untouchable in his heyday. A player like no other, the Brazilian lived up to his flashy ‘R10’ moniker with his twinkle toe-like play style. Largely ridiculed for not playing at the peak of his powers for a long period, his prime was on a level above – and the uniqueness of his play will allow his name to prevail the test of time. The epitome of joy when playing, Ronaldinho was an instrumental part of Barcelona’s Champions League triumph back in 2006 as he subsequently added a FIFA World Player of the Year gong to his CV.

LW: Cristiano Ronaldo

REUTERS

Here, Bent’s gone for the obvious pick. But as inevitable as it is, it is pretty straightforward. All-time top international appearance holder? Tick. Real Madrid’s top goalscorer? Tick. An abnormally good footballer still at the age of 38? Tick. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has basically, barring the World Cup, all there is to win in European football across stints at Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus. Emerging on the scenes as a fresh-faced teenager at Sporting, Ronaldo went on to become one of the greatest and very much deserves his plaudits, particularly on the continental stage. Hailed as ‘Mr. Champions League’, his transformative effect on the competition is, quite simply, unmatched.

ST: Ronaldo Nazario

As a striker himself, it seems like Bent knows what he’s chatting about. A horrendous series of sickening injuries marred Ronaldo from reaching the heights he was destined to reach, though there’s no denying what a fantastic player he became, injuries and all. Overcoming all the odds – convulsive fits and a series of knee injuries - to reign triumphant with Brazil is certainly one of football’s many beautiful tales of redemption. Quick, powerful, instinctive – R9’s toolkit was varied and built him to become one of the most well-rounded strikers to ever live. Just imagine what the sport would look like if he hadn’t been so injury prone.

RW: Lionel Messi

Cristiano’s footballing arch nemesis Messi completes the XI on the other flank – because, who else?! Completing football with relative ease, the naturally gifted Argentine has every reason to be called the greatest footballer of all-time and upped and left European football a happy man after clinching a World Cup title with his nation in 2022. He spent many years in Spain bamboozling defenders, sparking Barcelona into life, and doing lots and lots of walking, with the latter being one aspect of his game that fans have questioned. Alas, the pint-sized forward, now at Inter Miami, is just a joy to behold. Truly, a one-of-a-kind footballer.