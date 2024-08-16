Leeds United keeping hold of Wilfried Gnonto so far this summer has 'shocked' 'talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent, following interest from the likes of Everton, Newcastle and Napoli this summer.

Gnonto impressed last season in the Championship, netting eight goals in 36 appearances for the Whites as they lost the play-off final at Wembley in May. The Italian was reportedly keen on departing Elland Road last summer following the Yorkshire club's relegation, with Everton offering a series of proposals which were turned down.

However, the Toffees have retained their interest in the player in this window, while Newcastle have also expressed an interest, and Napoli have internally discussed a potential deal for the forward. Gnonto scored for Daniel Farke's side in their opening day 3-3 draw with Portsmouth, with few concrete updates emerging in recent weeks about a move, suggesting remaining at the club for another year is indeed on the cards.

Bent 'Shocked' Gnonto Hasn't Left

The winger has had plenty of interest

Developing initially through Inter Milan's academy, Gnonto joined Swiss side Zurich at the age of 16. Impressing in Switzerland, Leeds opted to sign the pacey wide man in the summer of 2022, in a deal worth a reported £3.8 million.

Showing glimpses of quality in the Premier League, Gnonto made 28 appearances and scored four times as the Whites lost their top flight status. The Verbania-born man was expected to leave for greener pastures last summer, but ultimately remained an asset for Farke, who utilised the player's abilities last year.

Deployed alongside the likes of Crysencio Summervillle and Georginio Rutter, Gnonto enjoyed a prolific season in West Yorkshire, contributing to ten goals in 19 starts. While purported interest has re-circulated this summer, no suitor has yet launched a concerted effort to sign the 20-year-old.

Speaking live on talkSPORT on Thursday afternoon, ex-pro Bent revealed that he was surprised a move hasn't come to fruition for the talented youngster:

"I’m shocked that Gnonto is still there. He’s been linked with a move away for the last three windows."

While a late swoop from either Newcastle or Everton cannot be ruled out, with both sides said to be in the market for a winger, it's growing increasingly likely that Gnonto will once again be a part of Farke's plans. The sale of Summerville to West Ham, and the imminent departure of Rutter, who has agreed to join Brighton, has left Leeds depleted in forward areas.

It's possible that the Championship side are keen on not sanctioning further moves for star players as they look to achieve promotion this season.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Appearances 36 Goals 8 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.56 Key Passes Per 90 1.2 Expected Assists Per 90 0.21 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.52

Leeds Targeting Replacements

Rowe and Rak-Sakyi have been heavily linked

Even with Gnonto potentially staying, Summerville and Rutter's respective departures means Leeds are in desperate need of sourcing replacements. A number of attacking players who can operate wide of or in behind the striker have been linked, with Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe and Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi the most heavily linked.

Leeds still have a chance of landing Rowe, who is the subject of interest from Marseille and is valued at £15 million by the Canaries.

Meanwhile, a move for Rak-Sakyi is now off the cards after the winger completed a move to Sheffield United on Friday.

