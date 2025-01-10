Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has defended his ‘very difficult’ decision to leave Ashley Young’s son Tyler, 18, on the bench for the entirety of his side’s FA Cup clash with Premier League side Everton on Friday evening.

The Toffees, who had sacked Sean Dyche just hours before the match got underway, secured passage into the next round of world football’s oldest competition thanks to goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye in the 42nd and 98th minute, respectively.

Much of the pre-match discussion was about whether Tyler Young, an aspiring central midfielder for Posh, would manage to play against his father Ashley Young, a seasoned Premier League right-back who replaced Nathan Patterson in the 73rd minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ashley Young won the FA Cup in 2016 with Manchester United under Louis van Gaal’s watch.

No father and son have played against each other in 154 years since the FA Cup’s inception – and the Youngs were, therefore, hoping to make history. But Ferguson opted against the idea, which prevented the youngster from fulfilling the lifelong dream of sharing the pitch with his father.

Ahead of the Goodison Park-based clash, both were named on the bench as the prospect of an on-pitch reunion grew tenfold. Tyler, however, remained an unused substitute while Ashley only managed to play the final 17 minutes of regulation time.

Following the game, the former Manchester United man took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent his frustration. He wrote:

“GUTTED……”

When quizzed by the media about whether it was ‘difficult’ to leave Tyler on the bench given the circumstances of potentially lining up against his dad, he stressed the importance of throwing the kitchen sink at the game in its latter stages.

“Very, very difficult. But I’ve got to do what I think is best for the team. As much as I wanted Tyler to get on, if the game had been 2-0 at that point, I would have put him on. If it’s 1-0, I’ve got to get a forward on, I’ve got to try and get something out of the game.

Ferguson, son of the iconic Sir Alex Ferguson, also insisted that one Everton player – who remained nameless – ‘had a bit of a pop’ at the Scot for leaving Tyler as an unused substitute.

“I’m going to do what’s best for my team. We’re not a charity case. As much as I wanted Tyler to get on with his dad, one of their players had a bit of a pop at me – which was bang out of order. You know, I’ve got to do what’s best for our team and, at that point, I'm trying to get a result."

The Scottish manager’s decision was, in hindsight, justified given that 18-year-old Tyler has just the one professional appearance under his belt for the League One outfit, a 27-minute EFL trophy cameo against Stevenage in October.