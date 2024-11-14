Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher 'had to be held back' by one of his colleagues in recent X-rated tirade against referee Samuel Barrott. The 40-year-old, who became the Red Devils' technical director in 2021 after having served as a player between 2002 and 2015, was left irate during United's clash with Brentford last month.

The Bees went ahead five minutes into first-half stoppage time with a header from Ethan Pinnock, after United defender Matthijs de Ligt was forced off the field by referee Barrott. The official decided that the Dutchman needed further treatment off the pitch for the wound that was bleeding heavily. United insisted De Ligt should have been allowed back on, but the goal stood.

In the aftermath of the uproar, Fletcher exploded into a furious rant aimed towards the referee and his fourth official, Gavin Ward. The incident took place in the tunnel, and thus away from prying eyes, but he was subsequently charged with misconduct by the FA before being handed a three-match ban and £7,500 fine for the offence.

The Reason Why Darren Fletcher Was Punished

The written reasons for Fletcher's punishment have now been published

After the Independent Regulatory Commission reviewed CCTV footage of the incident, they came to a written conclusion on what punishment Fletcher deserved, giving a full lowdown of the events that took place, as per the Mirror. The commission states the footage shows "the Fourth Official making his way through the tunnel area.

"Mr Fletcher becomes agitated and starts to remonstrate with the Fourth Official, gesturing with his hands, shouting, and attempting to get closer to the Fourth Official in a confrontational manner. He is then held back and pushed away by a Manchester United colleague. There are a number of players and technical staff in the area who watch as the remonstration occurs."

After Ward enters the dressing room area, it's reported that Fletcher "turns on his heels and makes his way to, we initially presume, the Referee." As this happens, a Manchester United colleague follows him.

"Mr Fletcher then appears back in the camera frame and is walking just ahead of the Referee. Mr Fletcher is again remonstrating, gesturing with his hands and acting, in our opinion, in an aggressive manner."

Ward was also questioned by the Commission. He revealed that Fletcher approached in an 'extremely aggressive manner' before shouting 'you are all f****** s***, that is a f****** joke, every f****** week'. Barrott added that Fletcher repeatedly called him a 'f****** joke and a disgrace'. Fletcher admitted the charges but did insist 'he tried to keep a respectful distance from the Match Officials'.

He also apologised for his actions, pointing to his 'exemplary' disciplinary record as both a player and a coach. While the commission acknowledged this, they rejected his other requests for leniency and imposed a significant penalty. United came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Brentford in that match.

Fletcher began his touchline ban against Leicester last weekend and will remain suspended for Ruben Amorim's first games in charge against Ipswich and Everton after he highlighted a growing trend of disrespect towards match officials.