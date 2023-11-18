Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are investigating past transfers and contracts at Manchester United to understand why money has been wasted.

A picture is already emerging from the INEOS camp as Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares to take sporting control at Manchester United.

And it will make for an uncomfortable few months ahead for some at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe and his advisor Sir Dave Brailsford, who had huge success in the cycling world, are understood to want detail about how some transfers and contracts were negotiated as they try to unravel why and how huge money has been wasted on players in the last few years.

It’s believed deals for Antony, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Donny van de Beek and striker Odion Ighalo will be under investigation by Brailsford who is believed to be starting an audit on the football operations.

Man Utd Jadon Sancho Antony Appearances 82 56 Goals 12 8 Assists 6 3 Yellow cards 0 10 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Also, in their sights are answers as to why Phil Jones, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba were given contract extensions.

The thinking is that United cannot move forward with a new transfer strategy until past mistakes have been identified and understood.

Ratcliffe’s overhaul of United’s structure and practices has Old Trafford’s recruitment operation in his sights with former Juventus and PSG business brain Jean-Claude Blanc tipped as the new chief executive to succeed Richard Arnold.

After a decade of erratic transfer dealings, poor buys and few big hits, Director of Football John Murtough is being tipped to leave his post before next season.

Darren Fletcher's role could be at risk

And until Ratcliffe’s plans become totally clear that could mean respected former United star Darren Fletcher may also be in the firing line, with some believing the 39-year-old may be being damaged by association with Murtough.

Former Scottish international Fletcher, a five-time Premier League champion during his days at United, is currently the club’s Technical Director with responsibility for organising United’s loan programme for Academy stars.

That facet of the business will be looked at but for now it’s low down on Ratcliffe’s list of priorities if, as is believed, he takes overall control of United’s football operations.

But plenty of critics believe United’s recruitment department is so far behind those at other clubs, Ratcliffe may be advised to make wholesale changes - potentially leaving popular Fletcher at risk.

Names like former Southampton and Tottenham director of football Paul Mitchell, Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman, Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta, Atalanta’s Lee Congerton and even former AC Milan legend Paulo Maldini have been mentioned as potential candidates.

It’s a big appointment with long term ramifications for United after years of transfer market failings and dubious contract decisions.

And given Ratcliffe’s annoyance at past mistakes in the transfer market, it’s one he MUST get right to maintain credibility.

Ten Hag is trying to solve Mason Mount dilemma

Erik ten Hag’s mind will no doubt be whirring with a handful of dilemmas during the international break.

And it’s odds on that high on that list is Mason Mount.

Having signed the midfielder from Chelsea in the summer for a hefty £55 million it’s fair to say United haven’t seen the best of the former Stamford Bridge star who was once an England regular.

And more than a few fans are fearing Mount, 24, is turning into another Donny van de Beek.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, manager when the Dutch midfielder signed from Ajax, never successfully integrated van de Beek into the team, struggling to find the right position for the Netherlands international.

And it’s clear Ten Hag has also yet to solve the puzzle of where to play Mount with Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay all in the team ahead of him.

Yet another example of why United’s transfer policy often appears flawed.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be frustrated by Castello Lukeba pursuit

United are being linked with a move for RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba - but it’s a move that will drive incoming sporting chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe mad.

The 20-year-old centre back has been on United’s radar for two years since he was fast-tracked into the Lyon first team at just 18.

Lukeba, who made his French international debut in a 4-1 win over Scotland last month, has made rapid progress, attracting the attention of many of Europe’s top sides.

United didn’t compete for his signature last summer when he joined Leipzig for a fee believed to be around £22 million.

Now, it appears, United are interested in the youngster who could cost as much as £38 million.

It’s a similar scenario to Erling Haaland’s development - and the type of situation Ratcliffe wants to avoid with United more tuned in to spotting talent at source, not when players start moving for big money.