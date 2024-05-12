Highlights Mark Jeffers put his name in the win column thanks to a brutal one-punch knockout of Darren Johnstone in Cardiff on the 11th of May.

However, concern quickly arose for Johnstone, who was left needing oxygen in the ring following the KO.

Jeffers was applauded by boxing fans for his reaction to the knockout, tending to his opponent and refusing to celebrate.

The knockout of the night at the Cardiff International Arena event last night definitely went to Mark Jeffers, who delivered a knockdown so vicious, his opponent needed oxygen in the ring!

The unfortunate opponent was Darren Johnstone, who faced Jeffers in a battle between two undefeated British boxers. Scot Johnstone collapsed in the ring under a fifth-round barrage from the English champ in the super-middleweight division, but it was the one-shot power of Jeffers that eventually put away his opponent, sending him crashing down against the ropes.

After realising his opponent was still down from the knockout, however, Jeffers instantly went over to check in on his fallen rival, who was being treated by medics, and eventually given an oxygen mask. Thankfully, Johnstone was then able to breathe unaided, and made his way to his corner and sat on his stool, much to the relief of the crowd in attendance.

Video: Mark Jeffers Knocks Out Darren Johnstone

The bout was largely one-sided, with Jeffers clearly on top. He stalked his opponent, landed some meaty blows in the process, and finally trapped him. Johnstone had bravely withstood a tumultuous fourth round, with Jeffers attacking with both hands. And while Johnstone, now 8-1 (5 KOs), rode out the storm, then, as he took his back to the ropes early in the fifth, Jeffers clubbed away with left and right hooks, and it was one with the right that put Johnstone down-and-out once and for all.

Jeffers was praised for his actions after the fight, with one fan posting: "Pure class from Jeffers after KO," while another claimed: "The knockout was f****** brutal."

After the fight, Jeffers respectfully said: "We all want a KO, but the most important thing is everyone gets out of the ring safe and well. So I am pleased Darren is up and well."

In his post-fight interview, Jeffers claimed that he was going after the European title this year, currently held by Kevin Sadjo, and insisted he was 'levels above Zak Chelli,' the British champion. He also said that if Chelli and Callum Simpson clashed, he would happily face the winner. Jeffers already has a victory over Chelli on his record.

There is history between Chelli and Jeffers. When asked how he felt about Chelli getting a British title shot in January this year, despite losing to Jeffers, he replied: "This is a funny one. Obviously, I train with Jack Cullen. So, this is what I’ve been told anyway: Zak Chelli was mandatory to box Mark Heffron, but Heffron pulled out and I stepped in. Even though he lost at English level, he was still in line for it because he never boxed for it. How you can lose an English title fight and get a British title fight I don’t really know. Zak Chelli’s with Boxxer, though."

He went on to claim that he was closing in on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who, in his eyes, is 'slowing down,' and that in 18 months to two years, he could be at the same level that the Mexican is now.

On the same card in Cardiff, Lauren Price, in just her seventh fight as a pro, claimed a technical decision victory over WBA and Ring Magazine champion Jessica McCaskill in a welterweight clash.