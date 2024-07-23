Highlights Darren Till is skeptical of Jake Paul's fights, calling out the bout against Mike Perry as potentially fake.

There have been questions before about the legitimacy of what Jake Paul has done in boxing, but nobody has ever provided any evidence.

Jake Paul recently said he wanted to fight Mike Tyson and Alex Pereira.

Jake Paul’s fights have raised eyebrows as he brings a lot of attention, and with each passing test comes a fine comb used by skeptics to see if what ‘The Problem Child’ is building is real, or fake. And that's no different to his latest contest, a stoppage win over the bare knuckle fighting icon Mike Perry.

That result, and performance, has raised an accusation from Darren Till, a former UFC title contender and someone who was originally scheduled to face Julio Cesar Chavez on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Till has taken a step back from facing high-level competition, as we saw the Brit fight famous influencer Mohammad Mutie, which turned into an ugly brawl after the fact. The outspoken Englishman was a guest on a new Submission Radio episode and gave his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight.

Darren Till Said Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Didn't Look Normal

The British fighter provided no evidence for his claim that the bout looked fake

"It was a weird fight," Till said on Submission Radio. "It feels like it's all fake, I'm not going to lie."

“Perry’s been beating all these guys, literally beating the living daylights out of them [in BKFC]. Now I get it, Jake Paul’s 40-pounds heavier and a big, strong guy, he can punch Jake, as well. We’ve got to give him his due and he is improving. But Jake was gassing after one round, and it just didn’t look normal to me. I’m going to be honest with you. It didn’t look normal. And I bet there’s a few other people thinking the same thing.”

This isn’t nearly the first time that a Jake Paul knockout has been called into question. Many self-proclaimed YouTube analysts spent time breaking down Paul’s 2021 knockout of the Year victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, but when asked directly by former UFC champ turned podcaster Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Woodley said he’s a better man than taking a fall for a paycheck:

Another Paul winning result that was put under the microscope in the aftermath was his fight against the greatest UFC middleweight of all-time, Anderson Silva. Paul has stopping power with every shot that he throws, but the ending of the Paul-Silva fight has raised some skepticism, as reviewed by The Schaub Show:

Jake Paul vs Darren Till

Paul facing Till seems like an obvious fight to make. Both fighters are master wordsmiths and their size is very similar. Paul has been a bit of a weight bully on fight night, fighting smaller MMA fighters, but a fight against Till would hush some of the scrutiny he receives from online trolls and combat sports experts.

Geniusly, Paul called out the UFC’s biggest star at the moment, Alex Pereira, after his dominant win over Mike Perry, and while that fight would be massively appealing, it’s unlikely to come to fruition because of Pereira’s contract and the fact that Paul and UFC CEO Dana White aren’t the coziest of friends at the moment. However, Darren Till stepping in the ring to face the 27-year-old YouTube star is much more likely: