The world of crossover boxing has shot into huge popularity over the last few years and has seen sports stars, YouTubers, and even ex-professional fighters enter the scene and compete in some truly bizarre match-ups.

The latest high-profile name to enter the crossover boxing scene is former UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till. The Scouser, who fought current UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis just under two years ago, will enter the boxing ring for the second time on the 18th of January to take on Tommy Fury at the newly opened Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, under the Misfits Boxing banner.

The entertaining circus that is crossover boxing has seemed to have been integrated into Till already, as just weeks on from his fight against Fury being announced, he is already targeting some bizarre fights against two very famous Manchester United legends.

Darren Till Wants to Fight Cristiano Ronaldo & Gary Neville

Even though they are bizarre call-outs, Till does have some valid reasons for wanting the fights