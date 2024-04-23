Highlights Darren Till, once a UFC star, is now pursuing boxing opportunities to cash in on lucrative paydays and take on well-known fighters.

Till's retirement from MMA came after losses and financial frustrations due to exclusive UFC sponsorships costing him potential earnings.

In the combat sports space, transitioning from MMA to boxing has become a trend, with fighters like Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou taking on boxing matches.

Just a few years ago, Darren Till was an ascending star within the UFC, but following his title loss to former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, the Brit has been in search of consistency while battling injuries along the way. Though Till hasn’t fought in the UFC for 16 months, at just 31 years old, he still has a chance to accomplish something significant in the combat sports space.

The last time we saw the talented UK fighter was against the current UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. Till lost the fight, but was physically not 100%. Now, with no MMA fight on his radar, Till is following the same blueprint as other prominent UFC fighters by entering the world of boxing. The Briton talked about boxing as a better option financially, how much the exclusive UFC sponsorships have cost him, and much more in a sit-down interview on the Ben Heath podcast.

Darren Till’s Rise To Stardom

One of the biggest fighters to come out of the UK is Darren Till

Darren Till’s meteoric rise up the UFC rankings started in 2015 and culminated with a title shot at UFC 228. The young welterweight fighter was the rare combination of athlete that promoters dream about. Till had it all; martial arts technique, mic skills, and looks that helped fast track him to challenge for a world championship.

At welterweight, Till hit his peak when he ran into one of the greatest UFC welterweights of all time in the “Chosen One” Tyron Woodley. Till lost via submission, but if he had beaten the champ at the young age of 25 years old, the world would’ve been his oyster. After getting viciously KO’d, the big-framed fighter would move up 15 pounds where he fought some of the best middleweights on the planet before he ultimately announced his retirement from MMA in 2022.

Money Talks

Is boxing a more lucrative way of earning than MMA?

Till announced his retirement from the UFC after lingering injuries and a loss to the dangerous Du Plessis. While the former title challenger has been quiet in terms of fight night action, he is a main training partner to Khamzat Chimaev and is teasing a return to combat, but in the boxing ring.

During his interview with podcast host Ben Heath, Till explained how he is at the stage of his career where he is looking to cash in against fellow well-known fighters because of the gigantic paychecks that follow. The British fighter revealed why fighting for himself as opposed to fighting for a big organization like the UFC is much more financially beneficial.

"I know in the past when I was fighting I had massive, massive offers for sponsorship to go on shorts, but I’ve had to turn it down because of Venum, so that’s the only thing where it’s been a bit annoying. This was in the past. They were a construction company, and they were like ‘we want to pay Till this much,’ and I was like ‘what!?’ I was saying to my friend, ‘is there no way around this? Like I can’t put them on my shorts.’ I had to turn the offer down. That left a little bit of bitterness in my mouth.

“About $150,000. I was just thinking like UFC pay, and $150,000 on top. I need to do this. There was no way around it. Because talking with the UFC they have that deal in place with Venum. There are no ifs, buts, maybes. You’re in Venum, you’re in Monster, the shoes are Reebok and I just had to turn the deal down. Venum were paying a main event fighter something like $20,000 or something like that, which I’m not going to turn my nose at that. And at the time my social media was banging, I could have probably gathered three or four more sponsors as well. So I could’ve walked away with just sponsorship, with, I don’t know, $300,000-$400,000, I know I could’ve gained that. But If I could ever be so critical, which I don’t like being critical, it’d be along that side."

Who Does Darren Till want to fight next?

The former UFC star listed a few notable names for potential boxing matches

Conor McGregor opened the door for MMA fighters to cross over to the sweet science in 2017 when he capitalized on his enormous popularity to fight one of the best boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather. Since this successful event, many fight fans have given their attention to non-traditional combat avenues such as the YouTube boxing circuit. Though Jake Paul has elevated his status more than any other YouTube boxer by beating former UFC champions, he is still considered an influencer who fights and not a fighter who influences.

Boxing has been another means of income and a way for MMA stars to stay in the game. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has banked two major paydays in boxing and Nate Diaz will rematch Jorge Masvidal in the squared circle in June. Till, who is still very young and who has a major online following, wants to test himself in the ring as well as cash in on a fat purse against other well-known combatants.

"I’m just thinking millions and business and watches and cars, so yeah, it is time to sort of take advantage of my name, who I am, what I’ve been, what I am, and get these big fights, why not? If everyone else can do it, why can’t I do it?

"If I’m looking at doing a professional boxing fight, let’s say getting paid $30-40 grand for that and then looking at these influencer fights where they’re all generating millions – I’m a big name as well. It’s a no-brainer to take these types of fights, so they’re the fights we’re targeting. You know your Tommy Furys, your Jake Pauls, obviously the biggest fight I want is Mike Perry. Me and him are destined to fight. [Jorge] Masvidal was talking to me the other day about fighting me. Me getting that rematch."