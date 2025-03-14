Former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till is targeting one of the biggest names in all of boxing just two months after making his debut in the sport. The 32-year-old Scouser hasn't fought in MMA since being granted his release from the UFC in early 2023, and even though he has made it clear that he has plans to return to MMA's leading promotion in the future, as of right now, he is focusing on the sport of boxing after making his Misfits debut in January 2025.

Till demolished Anthony Taylor, who is a credible name in the influencer boxing space in his professional debut and showed that he is a level above the influencers who are not at pro-level. The biggest fight available in the influencer or crossover boxing space is, of course, Jake Paul, and the YouTube sensation who squared off with Mike Tyson in 2024, is firmly on the radar of 'The Gorilla.'

Related Eddie Hearn's Message For Dana White Now UFC Boss is Entering Boxing Eddie Hearn has a message for Dana White as the UFC boss enters boxing with Turki Alalshikh.

Darren Till Targeting Jake Paul Superfight

With a showdown against Paul in the back of his mind, Till has picked out the American's biggest weakness