Highlights Darren Till will transition from MMA to boxing, and make his debut in that sport, on July 20.

The British fighter will look to make a statement by beating former boxing champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The bout lands on the Tyson vs Paul card which is shaping up to be the blockbuster sports event of the summer.

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till will return to action this July in a boxing ring, as the British star will take on former WBC champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson on Netflix, according to ESPN. The show is fast turning into the blockbuster sports event of the summer, as there is something appealing for just about every fight fan.

Both men have been away from competition for a few years, but have a ton of high-level combat experience in their careers to fall back on in this six-round affair. Though Chavez Jr., 38, is eight years older than Till, he will lean on his extensive boxing experience against a combatant who makes his debut in the square circle.

Darren Till and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Will Fight on July 20

Till and Chavez Jr. have fought the best of their generation in MMA and boxing

Till, a well-rounded striker with the ability to end a fight instantly, once said that he probably rushed up the welterweight rankings as he challenged for a title at just 25-years-old. Fast-forward to today, and the 31-year-old Till feels that the time off was good for his body and he looks to make some noise in the ring against Chavez.

"I'm very happy with my opponent," Till said, according to ESPN.

"I've been a fan of his father for many years and I've been a fan of Chavez Jr. too — he is a great fighter who I respect, but make no mistake about it, I am coming to knock him out in the first round. I am happy with where I am in life, and I am coming to make a statement on July 20 in Texas."

Mexico’s Chavez is the fighting prodigy of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez, who fought the absolute best of the 1990s. Chavez Jr. has made a name for his own by fighting greats like Canelo Alvarez, Daniel Jacobs and Sergio Martinez. After losing to all-time great MMA fighter Anderson Silva - to most viewers' surprise - Chavez Jr. bounced back to beat David Zegarra.

"I'm excited to return to the ring after some time off, and I'm motivated and eager to reestablish myself as one of the greats," said Chavez, per ESPN.

"I was the first Mexican middleweight champion in the history of Mexico and want to prove that I can again become a champion. My return to the ring at this historic event is an honor. On Saturday, July 20, I'm going to win by KO and continue my journey."

The Tyson vs Paul Card is Taking Shape

Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor is a Quality Fight

Most Valuable Promotions

The boxing match between MMA star Till and former champ Chavez is not the only intriguing bout on the card, as the Tyson vs Paul event is also already home to a number of bouts with actual significance in the combat sports landscape.

Here is the full card:

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul — heavyweight

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano — super lightweight

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs Darren Till — light heavyweight

Ashton Sylve vs Floyd Schofield — lightweight

The show takes place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.