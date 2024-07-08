Highlights Darren Till seeks a boxing-rules fight against Nate Diaz.

Diaz has multiple options, including rematches with Jake Paul or Jorge Masvidal, or a UFC return against Conor McGregor.

Till aims for big fights in the influencer/crossover boxing circuit, targeting opponents like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Darren Till seemingly wants to move on from the wild, wacky world of boxing exhibitions and take part in, what he called, real boxing, as he wants a boxing-rules fight against … a fellow, former UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

Till headlined a boxing event in Dubai on Saturday, sharing the ring with an influencer Mohammad Mutie, who complained of foul play, leading to a post-fight brawl. Till later called Mutie a "coward," for looking for a way out from their unofficial match.

Diaz, meanwhile, defeated Jorge Masvidal in a boxing-rules fight on the same night, pulling their rivalry back to 1-1 in a match that saw both fighters combined to throw 1,394 punches.

Related Jorge Masvidal Nearly Involved in Fight After Nate Diaz Bout Jorge Masvidal held back & restrained from getting into another fighter AFTER Nate Diaz bout.

Till Challenges Diaz

It might be a challenge Diaz accepts

Commenting on Instagram to his 389,000 followers, Till said in one post: "Just thinking… need a real boxing fight."

See the post right here:

It's unclear if Diaz will accept. However, it is the kind of challenge he'd be interested in as he said he is keen to continue to explore these kinds of match-ups.

Diaz Has Multiple Options

There are no wrong answers right now at this stage in his career

Diaz has a lot of options. He could purse a rematch with Jake Paul, fight a deciding bout with Jorge Masvidal, or even return to the UFC for a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor — something, he told GIVEMESPORT recently, would be cool to do at The Sphere for UFC 306, or even at a UFC event beyond that.

Diaz also told us he's determined to challenge UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards for the belt. Edwards must first defend the strap against Belal Muhammad when the two 170-pounders headline the UFC 304 event this month July 27 in Manchester, England. Should Edwards emerge unscathed, and pending Diaz's return to the Octagon, there is possibly a world where that fight materializes, too.

The MMA icon is not alone in wanting big fights inside, or outside the UFC, as Till, too, is chasing paydays in the influencer/crossover boxing circuit.

To Fred Talks Fighting, Till recently said:

“I was meant to fight [Julio Cesar] Chavez Jr, I was gonna knock him flat out. And these Jake Pauls, Tommy Furys, these Masvidals and Diaz, they’re just there to be took.”

He continued: “Tommy Fury or KSI are there, there’s a lot of opponents there,” he added. “So I’m just ready for whatever is coming ... I want to fight Mike Perry. I want to close that little thing with him. And then I was meant to fight John Wayne Parr as well. He’s a big fight, so he would be a great addition as well.”