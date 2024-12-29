Darren Till's new boxing opponent has been named as the ex-UFC star will now fight Misfits champion Anthony Taylor, after his previous opponent, Tommy Fury, withdrew from the show.

The Till and Fury fight, tentatively scheduled for January, had promised to be the most significant main event that Misfits owner KSI had ever promoted. However, after Till threatened to use UFC moves like a kick to the head, if he was starting to lose the fight, Fury instead just walked away, leaving the former MMA fighter without a dance partner.

Now, Till will make his highly-anticipated boxing debut against Anthony Taylor, a 4-1 (1 KO) boxer, who won the Misfits light heavyweight title when he out-pointed Kenny Ojuederie over five rounds at Manchester Arena, in Manchester, last year. The Taylor vs Till title fight takes place on the 18th of January at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

Darren Till's New Opponent Named Anthony Taylor

The Taylor vs Till fight will be Misfits' biggest main event so far