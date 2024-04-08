Highlights New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has still not decided if he will be retiring prior to the 2024 season.

The Giants offense, including Waller, was unable to gather momentum last year because of injuries.

If Waller plays next season, he'll be focused on helping his team and teammates improve rather than personal achievement.

Darren Waller's road to NFL stardom was far from easy. It also may be coming to an end in the near future.

When speaking to Forbes following a workout with tight end prospects Cade Stover and Ja'Tavion Sanders in Las Vegas last week, Waller admitted he still had yet to decide if he'd be playing in 2024.

I haven't made a decision yet. It's just a matter of respecting the process... I'm at the point now where I'm like, 'Okay, how much am I willing to give to the process.' If it's not 100%, it's a disservice to the teammates and organization that I have... it's tough to [decide] one or the other out of emotion.

The New York Giants' tight end has reportedly been debating calling it quits since early March. In free agency, New York added Chris Manhertz and Jack Stoll on one-year contracts as insurance for Waller while he continues mulling his options.

New York Needs Waller In Order To Rebound on Offense

The team's 2023 campaign was disastrous

The Giants were expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2023 after their surprising run to the Divisional Round the year prior. Instead, they regressed and finished with one of the league's worst records. The chemistry Waller and quarterback Daniel Jones demonstrated during training camp was seen only in flashes throughout the first five weeks; injuries prevented them from playing a single snap together from then on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Darren Waller recorded his fewest yards per reception (10.6) and lowest touchdown total (1) since becoming a full-time starter with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018.

Head coach Brian Daboll somehow managed to pull off a three-game winning streak behind undrafted quarterback Tommy Devito in Weeks 11-14, but that harmed the team's draft position more than it did anything helpful. Waller spoke about how the offense needs to step up and be more consistent to match the contributions of the defense:

Offensively, you have to find a way to form an identity. [There are] talented guys all over the place that can make plays... We would have flashes, but nowhere near good enough... I speak on that from an offensive standpoint, because I feel defensively, there were so many times they did enough for us to win.

Waller made clear that if he ends up returning, he won't be chasing the type of production that earned him his 2020 Pro Bowl invitation, saying, "it's not an accolade or an achievement thing for me anymore." He'll be focused on helping his teammates develop into quality players and people while being there, "as a teammate and a leader."

Giants Offensive Weapons Under Contract (2024) Player Cap Hit (Approx.) 2023 Snaps (%) Darren Waller, TE $14.1M 51.5 Darius Slayton, WR $8.2M 81.2 Devin Singletary, RB $3.8M 55.5 Wan'dale Robinson, WR $2.2M 58.1 Jalin Hyatt, WR $1.3M 50.5 Daniel Bellinger, TE $1.2M 62.3 Chris Manhertz, TE $1.2M 34.2 Isaiah McKenzie, WR $1.2M 10.2 Jack Stoll, TE $1.1M 38.2 Deon Jackson, RB $1.1M 0.1 Isaiah Hodgins, WR $1M 46.3

Perhaps that desire carries him into a coaching role somewhere down the line. For now, Giants fans are left hoping he can help revive Jones' career or kick-start the tenure of the top-shelf rookie they'll secure with the 2024 NFL Draft's No. 6 overall pick, whether it's a new quarterback or an outstanding wide receiver.

