A darts legend has warned Phil Taylor to avoid a match with Luke Littler, even saying he would not be good enough in his prime to beat the teenage sensation.

This fantasy match-up may become a reality as the sponsor and manufacturer, Target Darts, recently posted to social media saying that ‘The Power vs The Nuke’ was on the horizon. This promotion also included a trailer which said that the two would meet and go ‘head-to-head for the first time ever.’ The truth behind this is uncertain, whether they mean a darts match or if it is just a promotional stunt to gain more eyes.

Many have been asking for this match-up since the meteoric rise of Luke Littler in 2023, when he finished runner-up in his first World Darts Championship at just 16 years old, only to follow it up the following year by winning the Premier League and then going one better at the Worlds and winning it by beating Michael van Gerwen in the final.

This has led to conversations over whether or not Littler may be able to surpass the career achievements of Taylor and naturally how a match would play out between the two.

Related Luke Littler Stuns Darts Commentator During Match-Winning Leg in Belgian Open Luke Littler left darts commentator stunned with his antics during his match-winning leg in the Belgian Open final.

Taylor has a record 14 PDC World Championships, leaving him in a completely different stratosphere to any other darts player in history. Even with his immense achievements, though, Bobby George, a two-time BDO World Championship runner-up, thinks that Taylor would not stand a chance against the 18-year-old today.

Bobby George Predicts Luke Littler vs Phil Taylor

The darts icon is adamant there would only be one winner