Joe Cullen cruised into the third round of the World Darts Championship, but the spotlight has been firmly on what unfolded after his dominant win at Alexandra Palace. 'The Rockstar' secured a straight-sets victory over Dutchman Wessel Nijman, delivering one of his finest performances of the year with an impressive 98.18 average.

While the focus should now rest on the shoulders of a mouthwatering match between the 35-year-old and 37-time PDC winner Gerwyn Price after Christmas, Cullen has found himself on the wrong end of PR this week for his behaviour in the aftermath of his underdog triumph. He gave a short interview to Sky Sports' Abigail Davies on the stage before storming out of his post-match press conference.

The fallout from the strange post-match media duties has painted a picture of an arrogant athlete seemingly indifferent to how he treats others. However, as with any situation, there are two sides to the story, and Cullen's perspective has now been shared.

Joe Cullen Slammed For 'Short But Sweet' Interviews At WDC

Social media has been set ablaze with fault-finding in the 35-year-old

Cullen provided notably brief responses during his on-stage interview with Sky Sports, which was described as "short and sweet." He gave a three-word reply to the opening question and later, when asked if it was his best performance on a big stage in some time, he simply replied: "No." Watch the interview below:

Many onlookers, reacting to what seemed like an outburst before knowing the full context, were unimpressed with Cullen's behavior. "How very rude of him. Embarrassing," one user wrote on X, while another added: "No need to be rude to her, at least have respect for others trying to do her job, it’s not her fault."

A third user commented: "Ridiculous - you’re paid handsomely and part of the deal is media coverage - not her fault you’ve thrown your toys out of your pram - you ain’t sitting at the top table simple as that," and a fourth concluded: "Hope he gets knocked out next round."

Reason Behind Blunt Responses Revealed

The outspoken darts player felt the media had disrespectfully ruled him out early

Cullen then cut short his post-match press conference, where he provided some background information behind his reasonings for such blunt responses: "I don't know Wessel personally but I think the surrounding of the media led to his demise a little bit. He continued:

"I've struggled this year on the oche and off the oche so to find a performance like that, to be honest I've got you guys to thank because I don't think I would have played like that if I had read some of the nonsense that I read beforehand. The way I've been treated with the media and things like that. I know you guys have no control of the bookies, but I've been shown no respect so I won't share any respect to any of you guys tonight. I'm going to go home."

Cullen felt that he had been cast aside by the press in the build-up to his opening Worlds match against Nijman, with many tipping the Dutchman as the favourite, and the bookies concurring. The Englishman, by his own admission, had not enjoyed his best year on the circuit, with an overall average of around 90 and 89 on the Pro Tour.

However, he felt that the extent to which he had been "written off" was disrespectful, given his status as such an established player. The Sky Sports team have since vindicated their reasoning behind doubting the 35-year-old, insisting they go off statistics a lot of the time, but Cullen wasn't prepared to let things slide.

With social media reacting to Cullen's press conference, he took to social media to clarify his on-stage interview. "Last thing I'll say just to clarify this...myself and Abi get on brilliant," he said. "I briefed Abi before the interview started that I wouldn't be giving her much… and she replied 'no problem sugar ****!' [In Nessa from Gavin and Stacey's voice]. Just to draw a line under that. Enjoy Xmas guys."

With his victory, Cullen has secured a clash with former world champion Gerwyn Price after Christmas. Price was in top form as he cruised to a 3-0 win over Keane Barry in the second round, averaging 91.32 and hitting nine 140s and a 180. The 'Iceman' is aiming to make a strong run in the tournament. But now, following all the ruckus of Cullen's triumph, a favourite isn't so easy to make out.