Highlights Leighton Bennett has been suspended from professional darts amid reports of suspicious betting activity on his matches.

Footage has now emerged of some of his questionable throwing in one of those matches.

Once tipped to become a superstar, Bennett's career could be in jeopardy if the allegations are proven.

Former World Youth Darts champion Leighton Bennett has been suspended from the sport indefinitely after suspicious betting activity was detected on several of his matches last year. Footage of one of those games has now emerged on social media - and it certainly seems as though the DRA (Darts Regulation Authority) has reason to be suspicious.

It was only earlier this year that the 18-year-old from Lincoln earned his Professional Darts Corporation tour card, allowing him the opportunity to compete against the likes of Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen on a regular basis. However, his move to the big leagues is now on hold following the accusations that have recently emerged against him.

Over the last few years, Bennett has played the majority of his darts in the Modus Super Series - a feeder competition that allows aspiring superstars to prove their skills before making the move up the PDC. Those matches take place at a purpose-built venue in Portsmouth, with matches being broadcast on both YouTube and the Sporty Stuff television channel.

The matches that have drawn the attention of regulators took place across a single week last September. A statement from the DRA read:

"On the 8th of September 2023 International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) reported suspicious betting on the following Darts matches played in the Modus Super Series:

Leighton Bennett v Mindaugas Barauskas played on 06/09/2023 Leighton Bennett v Benjamin Drue-Reus played on 06/09/2023 Leighton Bennett v Ryan Harrington played on 08/09/2023 Leighton Bennett v Mindaugas Barauskas Played on 08/09/2023

"The DRA Chairman Nigel Mawer has now decided that Leighton Bennett has a case to answer for a number of serious breaches of the DRA Rules. As a result of this decision, Leighton Bennett has been suspended from attending or competing in DRA-governed events until the conclusion of the hearing or hearings and the determination of this matter."

Leighton Bennett's Throwing During Match vs Ryan Harrington Will Concern Investigators

Part of the hearing into the case against Bennett will surely feature footage of his match against Harrington from the 8th of September 2023. In clips posted to social media on Tuesday, the player can be seen making a number of severe blunders.

Looking for a bullseye to secure a 164 checkout, Bennett misses so wildly that his third dart isn't even picked up by television cameras (he eventually hit a single 3). Further examples where he badly failed to hit his logical target included an attempt at a double 16 that almost missed the board entirely. His follow-up attempt to make the same shot was hardly any better.

Naturally, no sportsperson is a machine and everyone has a bad day at the office on occasion. However, when combined with allegations that essentially amount to match-fixing, it's tough not to look at the footage in a negative light.

The date of Bennett's hearing with the DRA has yet to be confirmed. It should be noted that there is no question of wrongdoing by any of his opponents.