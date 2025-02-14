Popular darts' presenter Abigail Davies has criticised the Glasgow crowd for their behaviour during Luke Littler's Premier League Darts victory on Thursday. The world champion edged out world number one Luke Humphries 6-5 in a last-leg decider to claim victory on night two of the Premier League at the OVO Hydro. However, persistent crowd disruptions overshadowed the contest.

'The Nuke' was on the verge of defeat earlier in the evening against Rob Cross but staged an impressive comeback from 5-1 down. Humphries, on the other hand, faced additional challenges in the final after requiring a plaster for a cut on the middle finger of his throwing hand. A clash between the two close friends would typically deliver high-quality entertainment, but the match was marred by relentless whistling and jeering from the crowd (See the video below):

At one point, referee Kirk Bevins had to intervene, urging spectators to stop whistling. Earlier in the night, Gerwyn Price even mocked the crowd by whistling back at them when they turned against him. Littler has since suggested that attempts to calm the Scottish fans only aggravated the situation further, while Davies has strongly condemned their actions as a harsh spotlight is shone back on the oche's ability to encourage a booze-filled party atmosphere.

Darts Crowd Slammed By PDC Presenter

An epic final was ruined by an ill-mannered audience

Following the unsavoury byproducts of Thursday night's spectacle, which saw Littler take a step in the right direction towards retaining the title he won last year, Abigail Davies was quick to condemn the actions of those in the crowd. She posted on X with the caption reading:

"Yet again, well done to those who paid good money to go and watch the best darts players in the world put on a show and actively contributed to them not delivering their absolute best by whistling. Really clever, that. There is no way you can be a fan of the sport if you do that."

Referee Bevins' several attempts at calming the crowd down did very little, and after his win, Littler suggested that the warnings issued over the microphone had only served to exacerbate the situation. "Yeah it was a weird final, we both weren't playing well," he said, per the Express.

"Now and again, I'd look up at the screen, and we're both on a 90 average, it was a weird game. Obviously, the crowd got involved. Kirk made them worse, I think. And when I was 5-4 up I was just thinking 'break him'. But I've done well for it, checked out with a 10-darter and an 11-darter, so that was crucial." See the moment Gerwyn Price whistled back at the crowd earlier in the night below:

Humphries, meanwhile, looked seething in the aftermath, and was seen pointedly looking in the direction of the audience. After making the final of each of the first two tournaments so far in the 2025 season (having beat Chris Dobey in Belfast on night one), 'Cool Hand' sits top of the current standings, but will be hoping for a much easier ride next week as the darts heads to Dublin for night three.