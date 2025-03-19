Summary Darts sensation Luke Little once named his all-time footballing XI.

The teenager named two legends from his beloved Manchester United.

Five Premier League icons included in the team.

There are very few young stars captivating the world of sport like Luke Littler. The teenage darts sensation became the face of the sport overnight with his run to the 2024 World Darts Championship final, before going on to win the tournament the very next year.

Like any young person, Littler has his vices and passions outside of his profession, including one shared by most worldwide – their love of football. The 18-year-old is known to be a Manchester United fan and has grown up watching some of the very best players to have ever put on a pair of boots. And back in 2024, Littler revealed his ultimate 11 of players he has seen in his lifetime, including two men who featured for his beloved Red Devils.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Manuel Neuer, Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk, Marcelo