Highlights The Lakers won a close game over the Pelicans with Anthony Davis and LeBron James shining, and advance to the 7th seed.

The Lakers are facing a tough matchup against the Nuggets after going 0-3 against them this season.

Despite the stats, the Lakers' focused and competitive mentality with LeBron could lead to an exciting series.

The Los Angeles Lakers have just defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 in the first round of the NBA Play-In tournament. The Lakers, claiming the seventh seed with the win, are set to face off against the second-seeded, defending champion Denver Nuggets. Darvin Ham, head coach of the Lakers, spoke to his team in the locker room after the game about the upcoming series.

“Back to zero and zero. We want all the smoke, and we ain’t ducking no fades”

Lakers Overcome Pelicans and Punch Their Ticket

Through a closely fought outing, the Lakers came out on top and advance

Despite the close ending, this was a back and forth affair all game long. The Pelicans, although ending the night with a loss, did lead by 10 at one point, while the Lakers' largest lead was 18. Both of the Lakers’ star duo played exceptionally, with Anthony Davis earning a 20 point, 15 rebound double-double and LeBron James falling one rebound and one assist short of a triple-double. He finished the night with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while going perfect from the free throw line.

D’Angelo Russell also had a great night, finishing with 21 points and five threes, including one within the final minute to extend the Lakers lead to two possessions.

Zion Williamson, exiting the game early with an injury, finished the night with 40 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The Pelicans had a total of six players score in double digits. If the Lakers allow the Nuggets that much room to work, they may not find themselves as lucky.

Lakers vs Pelicans - Top Performers Player PTS REB AST FG% James 23 9 9 30.0 Davis 20 15 0 37.5 Williamson 40 11 5 63.0 Ingram 11 4 4 33.3

Lakers Have Struggled Against the Nuggets

Going 0-3 this season against Denver, the Lakers have their work cut out for them

In the three matchups this season between the Lakers and the Nuggets, the Lakers failed to come out on top a single time. They average fewer points, assists, and rebounds against the Nuggets.

LA Lakers - 2023-24 Statistics Opponent PPG RPG APG DRTG Nuggets 109.0 38.0 27.7 126.4 NBA 118.0 43.1 28.5 115.3

Also, not only do the Lakers’ defensive rating skyrocket against the Nuggets, but it’s actually their highest defensive rating against any individual team this season.

James can never be counted out entirely, but with the Nuggets' smallest victory over the Lakers still having a difference of eight points, it’s hard to pick the Lakers to come out of this series. Not to be deterred, the Lakers should play extremely hard and this should make for an exciting matchup between two of the all-time greats.

Lakers vs Nuggets - Key Player Comparison Player (opponent) PPG RPG APG FG% DRTG Jokić (Lakers) 29.3 12.0 9.0 55.2 113.8 James (Nuggets) 24.0 7.0 7.0 55.4 123.5

Although the Nuggets have had the Lakers’ number all season, James still puts up quality stats when playing against them. It’s tough to bet against Nikola Jokić, especially with him averaging one assist short of a 29-12-10 line against the Lakers this season.

But if there’s any player who’s up to the task, and any player whose mentality is crystallized in Ham’s quote, it’s James. The Nuggets may have the statistical advantage, but the Lakers have one of the most competitive players to ever grace the court, and a clear desire to win now.