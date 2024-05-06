Highlights The LA Lakers fired coach Darvin Ham due to high expectations & playoff disappointments.

The media, including Stephen A. Smith & Michael Wilbon, were upset over Ham's firing.

Ham may thrive with a younger, talented team like the Hornets or Wizards.

After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the 1st round of the 2024 NBA playoffs for the second consecutive season by the Denver Nuggets, the front office decided to fire head coach Darvin Ham after just two seasons.

Ham inherited a Lakers team with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and as always when it comes to a franchise like the Lakers, huge things were expected from this team. Any coach that the Lakers hired would be expected to have immediate success and that fact has been proven after Ham's firing, and that fact also proved to be true after the Lakers fired Frank Vogel exactly 18 months after winning the 2020 NBA title.

A few prominent figures in the media expressed their displeasure with Ham being let go, particularly ESPN personalities Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon.

"To see him without a job right now, leaves me a bit salty. I'm not happy about it. I don't like it, but I'm not surprised". - Stephen A. Smith

Wilbon also went on to express how Ham was ultimately thrown under the bus and unfairly became the fall guy for a team that failed to meet the enormous expectations.

"I'm beyond salty, I'm angry that Darvin Ham is taking the fall for these guys not being good enough". - Michael Wilbon

After advancing to the Western Conference finals last season after surviving the NBA's Play-In Tournament, the Lakers front office was not going to settle for anything less than an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Why Other NBA Teams May Desire to Pursue Ham

Other teams may be intrigued by Ham's style of coaching

This firing will definitely leave a stain on Ham's coaching resume, but his experience as head coach of one of the most iconic franchises in the NBA may be able to help him secure his next coaching job. Most coaches are not equipped with the skills or know-how to handle a team with multiple dominant personalities, like James and Davis.

The fact that Ham took on this challenge and accepted the job was courageous, knowing the possible criticism and scrutiny he could face if he failed. It shouldn't take long for him to find another coaching opportunity that would be a great fit for him, but Ham would likely thrive in an environment with younger, talented players who are willing to accept his coaching and want to get better.

If his time as head coach of the Lakers proved anything, it showed that he could persevere in a huge market like Los Angeles. Ham could thrive with a team in a smaller market as it wouldn't be as much pressure for him to have immediate success and would likely be given a longer leash and a fair amount of time to help a team develop chemistry and continuity.

Possible Ideal Destinations for Ham

These franchises could take a chance on Ham as their next head coach

The Charlotte Hornets could be a perfect spot for Ham to begin his next journey as a head coach would be in Charlotte. Steve Clifford, who stepped down from the position to assume a role in the Hornets' front office, finished the year with a 21-61 record despite having a roster full of young talented players who are indeed good enough to make enormous strides next season.

With players like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, Ham will have a solid group of players he can build around. Ball has been outstanding since he arrived in Charlotte, but injuries have hampered his ability to be on the floor when the team needs him the most. Ball is the catalyst on the offensive end has a reputation for his playmaking and is always among the NBA leaders in assists per game.

Brandon Miller had a very productive rookie campaign for the Hornets, averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 37 percent from behind the arc. The fact that he will likely finish 3rd behind only Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama in the Rookie of the Year voting speaks volumes and should be another franchise cornerstone for the Hornets.

The Washington Wizards would be another ideal destination for Ham. This is a franchise that needs to be resurrected from the depths of mediocrity and Ham would be a good fit considering the young players on this roster. He would inherit the team that had the second-worst record in the NBA as the Wizards finished with a 15-67 record. Many things need to be fixed with the Wizards as they finished the season ranked 25th in offensive rating and 28th in defensive rating according to NBA.com.

They were also among the worst free-throw shooting teams and three-point shooting teams in the league and also struggled with rebounding as they finished with the second worst rebounding margin in the NBA at 41.1 rebounds per contest. The Wizards do have good players in Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole, and Deni Avdija but a few more impact players are needed to supplement what they already have.

The Wizards have a 14 percent chance of landing the number one overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Even if the ping-pong balls don't bounce in the Wizards' favor, they are still very much guaranteed a top 3 pick. If Ham is hired by the Wizards as head coach, he will be able to begin that era by having input on the next foundational piece for that franchise. If Ham is offered the job in Washington and decides to take it, the front office will have to exercise patience as this team won't be expected to be competitive for at least another season or two as they finish the rebuilding phase.

Darvin Ham's Connection to MIL and WAS Team Connection Total # of Seasons Milwaukee Bucks Player and Assistant Coach 7 Washington Wizards Player 1

Ham could also return to the Milwaukee Bucks if the head coaching position was open, especially considering the role he played in Giannis Antetokounmpo's development and his familiarity with the team. Those players loved him as a person and as a coach, and he would have fit in seamlessly and probably would have been their first choice if he was available.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, Ham had already accepted the Lakers head coaching job with the Lakers when Mike Budenholzer was relieved of his duties. The Bucks currently have Doc Rivers at the helm, but there hasn't been any indication of the Bucks front office replacing him just yet. The landscape of the NBA can be very unpredictable at times and the Bucks may even want to replace Rivers at some point. He did finish the regular season with an unimpressive 17-19 record after taking over for Adrian Griffin at midseason and many critics felt like Rivers should have accumulated more wins due to the massive amount of talent on the Bucks roster.

The Bucks were eliminated in the 1st round of the playoffs, but Rivers may be given a pass this time around due to the absence of Antetokounmpo due to a serious calf injury and the fact that Damian Lillard also missed a few pivotal games in the series due to injury. If the Bucks decide to retain Rivers throughout the offseason, he will be monitored very closely on how his team performs to open the season. If the team gets off to a slow start, and if Ham is still available, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Bucks replace Rivers with Ham at some point.