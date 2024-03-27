Highlights Austin Reaves led the Lakers to victory with an exceptional performance.

Reaves' impact goes beyond stats, showcasing a fearless and efficient style of play.

Reaves holds a crucial role as the Lakers' 4th option, providing necessary firepower in the postseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers have several game-winners on their team. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D'Angelo Russell are but a few. But, last night was the Austin Reaves show, as he proved crucial in the Lakers' 2OT win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ending the night with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, the triple-double was the second most memorable thing about Reaves' performance. Undoubtedly, his biggest highlight came in 2OT when he hit the game-winning three, plunging the dagger into the Bucks in what was a hard-fought game that ended 128-124 in LA's favor. An exceptional performance through and through, as Reaves led the Lakers alongside Davis in James' absence.

Following the game, Reaves was showered with praise, particularly from his coach, Darvin Ham. Ham, who is familiar with the Bucks, having worked there as an assistant coach between 2018-2022, was ecstatic over Reaves' performance. He commended the 25-year-old for his "fearless" style of play and spoke about what a joy it is to coach him.

“He’s fearless...I love coaching the kid…He wants to win. He’s a flat out winner.”

On paper, it was a rough night for Reaves in terms of his shooting from beyond the arc. Averages of 36.4% from three aren't exactly what you want to see from one of the better shooters on your team. Nevertheless, Darvin Ham's comment on his fearlessness proved true, as he fought hard for his points.

Once all was said and done, he was 50% from the field, making 10 of his 20 shots. What's more, his advanced stats show that he had the highest true shooting and effective field goal percentage among the Lakers starters, with 64% and 60% respectively. An indicator of how efficient a scorer he truly is despite his below-average three-point success.

Austin Reaves Stats By Quarter vs. Bucks Categories Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT1 OT2 PTS 2 3 8 7 4 5 REB 1 1 4 5 1 2 AST 3 0 2 4 1 0 FG% 25 50 100 42.9 50 66.7 3P% 0 0 100 33.3 0 50

Reaves' performance coupled with Davis' incredible 34 points, 23 rebounds, and four blocks was integral in helping the Lakers overturn the Bucks' 19-point lead. Together, they went on a 26-7 run in the fourth quarter to come back, and although Reaves missed a game-winning three late in the fourth, the Lakers were able to force OT and from there, win it all.

Speaking after the game, Reaves lived up to his nickname of "Hillbilly Kobe", showing off his "Mamba Mentality" with some wise words that relayed what the Lakers' mindset was throughout the game.

"It was one of the moments that you can either flip the page to tomorrow...get ready for that game, or you can, you know...go out and compete a 110% and give yourself an opportunity or try to give yourself an opportunity to get back in the game."

With this win, the Lakers continue to solidify their chances for a run in the postseason. They may not be able to secure an automatic playoff spot, but they currently find themselves in the ninth seed, which would guarantee them a spot in the Play-In Tournament. And, assuming they carry on this fine form, Lakers fans may be in for a long and hopefully fruitful Playoff run.

Reaves Can Give Lakers Much-Needed Firepower in Playoffs

Averaging 16.1 PPG (4th most on team)

Assuming the Lakers do make the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament, there can be no denying just how important Reaves will be. While he may not have the most eye-popping numbers, he offers the Lakers some much-needed firepower. Firepower will be necessary if opposing teams get the drop on the Lakers and lockdown James and Davis.

As of right now, Reaves is the fourth option on a well-rounded Lakers team. He is the fourth-highest-scoring member on the roster, only behind James, Davis, and Russell. With 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, he has proven to be a boon for the Lakers, especially in tough times. That being said, the Lakers will have to be careful and take care not to overwork him.

Reaves may not be the No.1 option, but he has been on the court more than any other player on the team. Despite starting just 46 games, Reaves has played in a total of 71 games this season. This means he has missed just one game in 2023-24 and has played the 13th most games of any player in the NBA.

Austin Reaves 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 16.1 REB 4.2 AST 5.5 FG% 49.1 3P% 37.8

No matter how you slice it, Reaves is one of the key players on the Lakers roster. He may play second fiddle to some of the more experienced players on the team, but at this pace, it could be only a matter of time before he establishes himself as a superstar in this league.