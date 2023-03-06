Darwin Nunez scored twice at Anfield as Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0 and some fans believe the Uruguayan was attempting to mock Marcus Rashford with his celebrations.

Jurgen Klopp's side produced by far their best showing of the season against one of the most in-form sides in Europe – handing United their biggest defeat in Premier League history.

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Nunez all netted doubles, while Roberto Firmino, who confirmed he would leave the club at the end of the season, completed the rout.

Speaking afterwards, Erik ten Hag slammed United's performance as "unprofessional" and stressed that he was "really disappointed and angry" with his side.

Some players, including Brazilian star Antony, have been heavily criticised for their performances, while even the red-hot Rashford struggled to make an impact.

To compound Rashford's misery, fans are convinced that Nunez was mimicking his renowned celebration – something that won't go down well with the Englishman.

Nunez appears to mock Rashford's celebration

After netting his second of the game, and Liverpool's fifth, Nunez pointed to his head in much the same way that Rashford has become accustomed to doing.

A clip of the incident has been shared on social media, along with the caption: "So many amazing things about that 90 minutes but Darwin Nunez mocking Rashford’s celebration after scoring is definitely one of the best."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "How am I only noticing now that Nunez mocked Rashford?"

Yet, others pointed out that Nunez has celebrated similarly in the past and that the striker putting his finger to his head is not related to Rashford at all.

"No dude, he always makes this celebration," said one fan.

"He isn’t mocking the celebration. It’s his way of saying 'stay focused'," suggested another.

VIDEO: Darwin Nunez' celebration after second goal vs Man United

What is Marcus Rashford's new celebration?

Rashford is in the form of his life at present and has no doubt been one of the best players in Europe since the World Cup.

The forward has hinted that his change in fortunes is down to improving his mentality and his celebration is thus a nod to how he is a lot more focused nowadays.

“I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn’t really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference from last season," he admitted.

“Too often last season, I wasn’t in the right headspace for games. I wasn’t surprised by some of the stuff that was happening.”

He added: “It’s a completely different energy around the club and the training ground.

“That puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now. That’s the area I was struggling in."