Highlights Liverpool dominated Chelsea, winning 4-1, but it could have been a lot worse for the Blues.

Darwin Nunez broke a Premier League record as he hit the woodwork on four separate occasions.

He's now hit the woodwork 11 times this campaign, an astonishing number.

Liverpool dispatched of Chelsea with relative ease on Wednesday night as they beat the Blues 4-1 at Anfield, but it could have been even more one-sided as Darwin Nunez broke the Premier League record for hitting the woodwork the most times in a single game. The Uruguayan has had a solid sophomore campaign so far for the Reds, having joined them last summer.

He's already hit double figures in terms of both goals scored and goals assisted. He's taken a major leap in comparison to last year, but his finishing has still been inconsistent at times throughout the season and that was very much the case against Mauricio Pochettino's side here.

The forward had numerous incredible chances to get on the scoresheet but managed to hit the woodwork an astonishing four times throughout the game. Fortunately, his woes in front of goal didn't cost Liverpool as they brushed Chelsea aside with no issues whatsoever.

Liverpool smashed Chelsea with no trouble

They could have wrapped the game up in the first half

In Liverpool's first Premier League game since Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to leave the club at the end of the season, there was a chance that morale wasn't as high as it had been and Chelsea could have provided the Reds some problems. It became quickly apparent that this wouldn't be the case, though, as the league leaders dominated proceedings from the outset and took the lead in the 23rd minute through a Diogo Jota chance before Conor Bradley doubled the lead in the 39th minute.

Nunez had the chance to wrap things up and score Liverpool's third shortly before half-time when they were awarded a penalty, but his spot-kick ricocheted off of the woodwork and bounced away.

The miss didn't come back to haunt the Reds, though, as they added a third through Dominik Szoboszlai shortly after the hour mark. Christopher Nkunku pulled one back for the Blues, but it ultimately meant very little as Luis Diaz scored shortly after to re-establish Liverpool's three-goal lead and that was all she wrote. It's a very convincing win for Klopp's side, but it could have been a lot worse for Chelsea had Nunez had his shooting boots on.

Nunez hit the woodwork on four occasions

It's a Premier League record

It just wasn't Nunez's day as he hit the woodwork on four separate occasions throughout the match, breaking the Premier League record in the process. His penalty miss is the most high-profile, but he managed to hit it again later on in the game and, according to the TNT Sports team, he broke the record with his fourth effort.

The commentary team confirmed it was a Premier League record shortly after, and it is a testament to the kind of season that Nunez has had so far. Football is a game of fine margins, and the TNT Sports team also revealed that the Uruguayan has hit the woodwork an astonishing 11 times so far already this year. A couple of inches in each of those, and he's running away with the top scorer award in the Premier League.