Highlights Darwin Nunez's chaotic style has created concern for Liverpool fans.

Fans are growing frustrated with Nunez's missed opportunities in front of goal.

Improvement is needed for Nunez to contribute effectively.

Darwin Nunez's spell at Liverpool has not been one for the feint-hearted fan with the Uruguayan causing chaos almost every weekend for the Reds - but it is his unexpected approach which means he can "no longer be forgiven", according to Phil McNulty.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica at the start of last season after a superb campaign in Lisbon, and after a decent start to life at Anfield, fans expected big things from him with the Reds set to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title. However, whilst he has a decent track record of goals, the striker can go missing in games and more importantly, misses big chances. Fans have tried to offset this by giving him a "chaos" tag, which sometimes stands in his favour as he can disrupt games in a bid to bring uncertainty to defences.

However, with more and more wayward finishing, supporters are getting to the end of their tether with his spurnful nature. And McNulty believes that Nunez can no longer be forgiven for bringing chaos to a game.

McNulty: Nunez "Can't be Forgiven" for Bringing Chaos

Nunez's wild approach can be of huge detriment to Liverpool

Writing for BBC Sport, McNulty said that Nunez's wayward finishing makes him stand out - with vast improvement needed if they are to win the top-flight and more. He said:

Darwin Nunez is now reaching the stage where he can no longer be forgiven for his wayward finishing because he causes "chaos". It is currently only wayward finishing that makes him stand out, not any chaos he may cause.

Darwin Nunez Needs to Improve His Composure

The striker has spurned too many chances in the league

Nunez has scored 11 goals in the Premier League so far this campaign, but with an expected goals (xG) of 15.81, he should be doing better than he currently is at Anfield.

26 big chances missed in the league speaks volumes as to his wastefulness in front of goal - over double the goals he has actually scored - and whilst he’s grabbed eight assists from an xA of 4.43, Liverpool haven’t bought him to be a creator in the ilk that Roberto Firmino was.

An average rating of 7.06 in the Premier League is a decent tally, but when compared to other strikers such as Ollie Watkins (7.33), he has a long way to go in terms of becoming a game-changing striker.

That isn’t to say that Nunez is a bad player. His physicality and off-ball movement means that he is a handful of a striker, but being a handful usually wins you games and not titles - which is the difference for Liverpool this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has already beaten last season's tally of nine goals in the Premier League with 11 this season

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have also not been at their best this season, which is also a huge reason as to why the Reds haven't been able to see themselves over the line in the title race under Jurgen Klopp, and their failure to keep the pace in all competitions towards the business end of the season cannot be attributed solely to Nunez's chaotic nature in front of goal. But if the Uruguayan could improve his finishing, it would give the club a huge chance of winning silverware in the future.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 27-04-24.