Arne Slot’s Liverpool, in an all-crucial point in the title race, walked away from their encounter with Aston Villa with just a point to show after drawing 2-2 at Villa Park – and Darwin Nunez’s post-match reaction has caused a stir among the Anfield faithful.

The Reds retained their spot at the summit of the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal now boast a game in hand – Saturday’s encounter against West Ham United – and Liverpool’s recent draw leaves the door slightly ajar for a momentum change.

Ryan Gravenberch, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football, is among those who fans have implored Slot to rest ahead of their congested schedule – and their patience with Nunez, formerly of Benfica, is running extremely thin.

With both teams searching for the all-important winner, he missed a gilt-edged opportunity just shy of the 70-minute mark. Dominik Szoboszlai found him at the far post but his left-footed effort skyrocketed over the crossbar, eliciting a mix of feelings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nunez, who cost Liverpool £85 million, remains the club’s all-time record arrival.

Aston Villa supporters let out a collective sigh of elation and relief, while the Liverpool fans groaned in disbelief that he had not, at least, hit the target. The hot-and-cold Uruguayan’s all-round game play was rather poor – as were his post-match actions.

As the Liverpool squad – led by Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and the like – were applauding the traveling away fans, Nunez took it upon himself to trudge down the tunnel without joining the rest of the Merseyside-based outfit.

One of the highest-paid strikers in the Premier League, the 25-year-old line-leader was also chatting with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after the game – something that fans, on X (formerly Twitter), are not best pleased about.

Here’s our players applauding our fans, and that’s Darwin Nunez at the same time, taking his shirt off and going to the dressing room.

Another went one step further to suggest that his 'attitude stinks', referencing a similar feeling when he got rid of his Liverpool-based posts on social media: “Here's our players applauding to our fans, and that's Darwin Nunez at the same time, taking his shirt off and going to the dressing room. His attitude stinks, just like when he deleted all Liverpool posts."

On his unthinkable miss, one fan said: “I can accept missing open goals, but Nunez was strolling most of the time he was on. Shocking attitude.” as another wrote: “What the hell is Nunez smiling at? Leave my club."

Another added that anyone who remains a believer in Nunez’s move to Anfield, which happened almost three years ago, is simply ‘against’ the club. They wrote: “If you continue to defend Darwin Nunez, you’re against this football club. Simple as that.”

This season, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz – a winger by trade – have been preferred to the Artigas-born centre forward at the top of the tree. Restricted to just 35 outings, often from the bench, he’s notched six goals and five assists.