Darwin Nunez's recent form for Liverpool has not been ideal with the striker missing chances galore and going missing in games on a regular basis for the Anfield club - and further fuel has been added to the fire over the Uruguayan's future on Merseyside with the talisman deleting all of his Liverpool-centric posts on Instagram.

Nunez came with a lot of hype after his club-record move from Benfica in 2022, and a decent start to life at Anfield gave Liverpool fans hope that he would be the man to fire them to Premier League glory amid the loss of Roberto Firmino later that season. But for all of the promise and potential that Nunez shows in terms of his movement, pace and physicality, he's become known for his inconsistency and ability to miss easy chances, taking flak from many in the game such as pundits and fans for his knack of passing up gilt-edged situations.

Nunez has scored just one goal in his previous nine Premier League games for the Reds, contributing massively to their title collapse with missed chances against Everton, Crystal Palace and more - and even his goal was somewhat fortunate as he charged down Sheffield United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, with his clearance cannoning into the livewire forward. But his future now seems incredibly unknown with the talisman deleting anything Liverpool-based on his Instagram.

Darwin Nunez's Instagram Antics

Nunez appears to be distancing himself from Liverpool

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from Anfield Sector showed a screenshot of Nunez’s Instagram, with most of his pictures showing him in a Uruguay shirt or with his family - though none of Liverpool showed on the screenshot.

Upon further inspection of his page, there are no photos posted showing the striker in a Liverpool shirt at all - with the only team other than Uruguay to feature prominently being Benfica, who he joined Liverpool from two years ago.

Players sometimes delete their social media accounts temporarily to take a break from being online, though with Nunez deleting all of his Liverpool posts and keeping the ones of his time with Uruguay, Benfica and even former club Almeria from back in 2020, it doesn’t bode well for the future.

Liverpool and Klopp Disagreed Over Nunez Deal

A current Chelsea star could have been playing in red instead

Nunez has only started 22 games in the Premier League and whilst he endured somewhat of a purple patch at the turn of the new year, his long periods of games without goals - with one goal in 12 Premier League games from October until Boxing Day and his current run of poor form - suggests that this is a transfer that simply hasn’t worked out yet.

Times journalist Paul Joyce recently revealed that Klopp and the Liverpool board actually disagreed over the signing of the South American, with the latter preferring to get Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig instead.

It begs the question as to who the £140,000-a-week forward could potentially join next, though that is largely yet to be seen. Barcelona have been linked with a move for his services to replace talisman Robert Lewandowski, with the Polish poacher set to turn 36 at the start of the campaign - and the Blaugrana may need a backup to come in and replace him.

But a glut of poor performances, a hefty price-tag and a striker market that is clad with other options means that Liverpool may well have to hope it's a third season lucky for Nunez when they begin next season under Arne Slot.

