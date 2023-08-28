Darwin Nunez was the man of the moment as Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners in a dramatic Premier League tie with Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday. The Uruguayan was only named on the bench - as he has been for all three of the club's fixtures so far - but his impact on the game upon his introduction was immeasurable.

The hosts had stormed into an early lead through Anthony Gordon following a poor touch from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had been lucky to escape a red card in the opening 10 minutes of the game due to two separate bookable offences. His teammate, Virgil van Dijk, was not so fortunate as he was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak, in a call that has been widely debated ever since the fact.

This only compounded the Reds' first-half misery further with the game looking to be slipping away from them in rapid fashion. They did stay in the game however, with Newcastle missing some huge chances, and a world-class Alisson Becker save also denying Miguel Almiron from doubling the advantage.

Darwin Núñez makes his presence felt

With 15 minutes left of the 90, Jurgen Klopp took one last roll of the dice as he brought on the always involved Nunez to give the Magpies something to think about defensively. It turned out to be an inspired change as the 24-year-old caused constant problems in behind the opposition backline with a poor touch denying him a goal scoring opportunity within moments of his introduction.

He made amends shortly after, though, as he managed to run onto a poorly controlled ball by Sven Botman and rifle the ball into the bottom corner of Nick Pope's goal via the post, drawing his side level with 10 minutes left.

There were chances at both ends in a frantic end to the game, but it was the chaotic forward that had the final say as an inch-perfect through ball from Mohamed Salah set him free, before he once again fired the ball past Pope into the bottom corner. The cameo was one of the best in recent memory as 10-man Liverpool pulled off quite the 'smash and grab'.

Nunez gives hilarious post-match interview

Alisson was the translator after the game as Nunez spoke to Sky Sports despite not yet being fluent in English. Translating for the striker, Alisson said: "He said he's very happy, he said about the team, they did a really good job. We had one less player on the pitch after Virg [Van Dijk] got the red card, and we worked really hard for these kind of moments, and he said he is very happy to come in and help the team."

Upon being awarded with the player of the match award, Nunez was asked for a few words in English, to which he replied: "Thank you for the support," before bursting into laughter. Alisson could not contain himself at that moment and also laughed along with his teammate that signed from Benfica little over 12 months ago.

The goalkeeper himself was later asked to describe the game, and his response of: "Nunez, Nunez, Nunez," was just as funny to hear.