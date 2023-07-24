Liverpool might have stumbled in their pre-season match against Greuther Furth, but fans would have been encouraged by Darwin Nunez's performance.

The 24-year-old’s highlights emerged after the two sides drew 4-4, and if he continues to perform like this then this could definitely be a season to remember for the striker.

It is probably fair to say that Nunez endured a disappointing year in his first season at Anfield.

The Uruguayan joined the Premier League side for £85 million from Benfica, a club-record fee for a player.

However, Nunez would only find the back of the net nine times in the league last season, although his record of 15 in all competitions does look slightly more easy on the eye.

Nunez scores twice and assists in Liverpool’s draw

But Nunez appears to have returned with a hunger ahead of Liverpool’s 2023/24 campaign.

In their first match of pre-season against Karlsruher SC, he scored inside the opening three minutes.

Cody Gakpo also scored for the Reds, and Diogo Jota hit a brace as Liverpool won the game 4-2.

And Nunez was back on the scoresheet once again in Liverpool’s match against Furth.

Luis Diaz had opened the scoring for the Reds in the first half before the opposition levelled shortly after half-time.

But Nunez would put the Reds back in control after coming off the bench for the second half with two goals in nine minutes.

His first effort came in the 50th minute following a lovely pass from Mohamed Salah, with the striker racing onto the ball, taking a neat touch to take it past the onrushing goalkeeper, and then finishing well.

The pair then combined for Nunez’s second of the match too, and this one was just as impressive as the first.

Salah lifted the ball over the defence, and Nunez once again charged onto the pass.

He controlled the ball on the move before knocking it past a defender and then finishing superbly.

Liverpool went on to concede three goals in the last 30 minutes of the game but would salvage a draw in the 89th minute.

This time, Nunez was the provider.

The forward rushed beyond the defence again, before firing a ball across the goal from the left flank which Salah tucked away.

Check out the goals and assist for yourselves below.

Watch: Nunez scores twice and assists for Liverpool

More highlights emerge

Nunez exhibited all the qualities that made Liverpool want to sign him a year ago: terrifying pace, good technique, and excellent finishing.

And following the final whistle, more highlights of the player emerged.

His hold-up play looked excellent throughout, and he linked play well with some neat touches and passes to his teammates.

He might even have had a hat trick were it not for a phenomenal close-range save from the Furth goalkeeper.

And while manager Jurgen Klopp was disappointed with aspects of his side during the match, he did praise the efforts of his forwards.

“Of course nobody wants to concede four goals but you saw in the second half we tried to have a playing build-up and we were too late in mind, passed the balls too late, first touch not good, and that’s how we brought them back into the game,” he said after the game.

“Scored on the other hand really, really nice goals, to be honest.”

You can watch Nunez’s highlights for yourselves below.

Video: Nunez’s full highlights vs Furth

What next for Liverpool and Nunez?

Pre-season preparations continue for the Reds with another match on Sunday 30 July.

They take on Leicester City, with the Foxes gearing up for their first season back in the Championship after they were relegated from the top flight.

Two more pre-season games come after that for Liverpool, who take on Bayern Munich and Darmstadt before the Premier League kicks off.

Their first league match of the 2023/24 campaign is against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 13 August.