Liverpool fans think they've worked out what Darwin Nunez said to Virgil van Dijk shortly after his goal against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night and have praised the forward for being 'humble'. The Reds forward scored the only goal of the evening as Arne Slot's men continued their 100% start to the Champions League campaign and beat Leipzig 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena.

The strike was just Nunez's second of the season, though, so he'd have been forgiven for relishing the moment. Instead, though, he was seen speaking to Liverpool captain Van Dijk shortly after he found the back of the net. Initially, it was unclear what was said between the two, but now, Reds fans think they've figured it out and have been praising Nunez online as a result.

He appeared to give credit for his goal to Mohamed Salah

Scoring is the most important aspect of any football game. If you don't score, you can't win, so goalscorers are often handed the majority of the plaudits when it comes to a side's success. That didn't appear to be the case on Wednesday night, though, as Nunez looked to give credit for his strike to Mohamed Salah, who had created the chance for him. Footage of the forward's interaction with Van Dijk after his strike showed the centre-back congratulate him for the goal, before the Uruguayan appeared to point to Salah and said: "No, it's Mo."

There are many players who would just basque in the praise of a player like Van Dijk, who's considered one of the best defenders in the world, but that wasn't Nunez. He highlighted how he couldn't have scored without Salah, who had headed the ball towards the back post where he fired it home. It was a classy moment from the former Benfica man. One fan called Nunez humble for the moment on X (Twitter) saying: "Darwin Nuñez is so humble. When Van Djik congratulates him, he goes: 'No its Mo.'"

Another fan responded in the comments and said: "Have to love the guy." While someone else simply posted: "I love it." Despite his chaotic nature, Nunez has become a fan favourite at Anfield and moments like this will only strengthen the admiration that Liverpool supporters have for him.

