Key Takeaways Liverpool are top of the Premier League under Arne Slot, dominating teams with forwards like Darwin Nunez.

Nunez's improved performance and readiness for a permanent spot create a selection headache for Slot, who also has Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo knocking on his door.

Liverpool's attacking unit is so strong that decisions must be made on who will start alongside Mohamed Salah, with no obvious answer right now.

Liverpool, opening a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League table after defeating Aston Villa 2-0, are a runaway train under Arne Slot. The Dutchman has the midas touch on Merseyside right now, and soon enough, Reds supporters will forget what a loss ever felt like after making it 15 triumphs from 17 games.

His start to life in England has been so good that, not only do they also sit top of the Champions League table and are predicted to go all the way, the only problems the former Feyenoord boss is facing early on are ones that pack a long-term benefit. This holds especially true in the attacking unit, which is teeming with quality.

It was Darwin Nunez who felt the full force of the Kop sucking the ball into the back of the net to get proceedings off to a flyer, but the Uruguayan forward isn’t the only player who has satisfied the requirements to find a permanent position in the Reds’ attacking triad. Accordingly, the most tricky problem his manager faces is figuring out who deserves a start alongside Mo Salah after the Egyptian sealed the night with a goal himself.

Darwin Nunez’s Performance Against Villa in Numbers

'Captain Chaos' added some composure to his high-voltage demeanour

After Saturday night’s typically dominant win, the obvious answer to whether to start Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, or Nunez going forward would be the latter. Once praised by pundits for being a character who could quite easily be given the moniker ‘Captain Chaos’ for his ability to make things happen quicker, he has added an air of cool to his skillset this term.

When given the chance to round the keeper in the 20th minute of such a defining game, Nunez of a bygone era would have fluffed the opportunity. But, availing a new and improved version of himself, he nonchalently popped the ball around Emiliano Martinez and buried the strike emphatically.

The goal meant that Nunez, who, at one stage, appeared to be out of favour under the new manager, has scored or assisted in five of his seven appearances this season. But what else was promising once more was his efforts all across the pitch to guide the Reds to glory. His relentless, unending energy to drop back and help in defence and transitions was very reminiscent of a certain Roberto Firmino.

He blocked one shot, had a 100% dribble success rate, completed all his long ball attempts, and made two defensive actions across 65 minutes, proving he has a bright future under Slot. And as he ran away to the chorus of his name being sung by the Kop, clearly the doubts that lingered just two months ago are fading quickly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has not missed a big chance this season after 14 appearances, dispelling a past criticism he had.

Slot Must Chew Over Front-Three Selection Quandary

Nunez isn't alone in boasting magnificent performances up top

Close

The reality of Liverpool’s current situation is that the team is playing with the same quality expected on another planet. There’s not one player that hasn’t performed, and so the answer to the question raised in the introduction isn’t as clear as day. Of course, Salah stays where he is after he became the quickest Liverpool player in Premier League history to reach double digits in goals and assists, but the other two vacancies alongside him are up for debate.

Luis Diaz has nine goals across all competitions for the 2024/25 campaign, with his hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen suggesting he's fit to start as a striker. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo - who has featured more prevalently in his more favoured left-wing berth this season - has notched six goals and two assists. In short, then, the Dutch manager has one hell of a conundrum on his hands.

Given the busy schedule, all three will have their opportunities to hold a candle to Salah's wizardry, with just one international break between them and a run that sees them face visits from Manchester City and Real Madrid within the same week. But it must be remembered that Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are still to return back into the picture, just to make matters even more complicated.