Highlights Most clubs will not be able to afford Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Recent reports have suggested that agent Jorge Mendes is keen to get Nunez out of Anfield.

The Uruguayan endured a difficult end to the season with goals hard to come by.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez may not be affordable for most clubs during the summer with the situation around his future currently 'quiet', journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Uruguayan has cut a frustrated figure for large parts of this season with his faltering finishing and squandered chances drawing the ire of some Reds fans, but it appears unlikely the striker will be leaving Anfield this summer as things stand.

In 36 Premier League games this season, the Uruguayan striker has notched 11 goals from an expected goals (xG) of 16, further evidencing his lack of composure when faced with chances in games.

Darwin Nunez: Transfer News Latest

The forward will need to prove himself if he stays

The 24-year-old joined in a bumper £85m deal from Benfica just two years ago. Still, his lack of goal-scoring consistency has led to speculation intensifying around his Liverpool future, with reports suggesting his agent Jorge Mendes is trying to get him out of the club this summer.

Until recently he has been a consistent starter for the Reds, but departing boss Jurgen Klopp has opted to use him more sporadically in recent games due to a downturn in his form despite claims from Times journalist Paul Joyce that Klopp and the club disagreed over the signing of the striker.

From January 21 of this calendar year until April 4, Nunez was in blistering form scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions. However, since then he has zero goals in his next 10 Liverpool appearances in all competitions - a poor run of form that coincided with the Anfield side's title challenge fading away.

Romano: Nunez Situation 'Quiet' Right Now

No club would find it easy to sign the striker

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano detailed why he doesn't expect much movement for the forward this summer.

The journalist outlined that the fee involved to sign the 24-year-old would likely be too difficult for many clubs, including those in the Premier League, to stump up in order to convince Liverpool to let him leave.

He said:

"It's not easy for many clubs to go and afford a player like that. "We know so many clubs around Europe are already covered in that position. So, for Premier League clubs, it's obviously difficult to go and negotiate with Liverpool. "So that's why it's not an easy situation and I think at the moment it's a quiet story around around Darwin."

Arne Slot Faces big Darwin Nunez Decision

This summer promises change on Merseyside as Klopp leaves the club after guiding them to multiple trophies along the way and new boss Arne Slot will inherit a squad that many agree are ahead of where they should be in their rebuild.

A revamped midfield and youngsters who can more than hold their own in the first team will be a welcome sight for any new manager entering such an elite-level club, but one area that may need addressing is their centre-forward situation.

While shipping Nunez out might be too hasty a move given journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club believes he can become even more special, it's clear that he needs to rediscover his confidence - and shooting boots - if the Reds are to challenge for the title, domestic trophies, and European glory again next season.

Recent reports, relayed here by The Independent, have linked Barcelona with a move for the powerful striker, however the Catalan side's financial troubles may rule them out of a deal before they even get going.

If Liverpool were to let the forward go it is undoubtedly the case that they would be wanting to recoup as much as, if not all of, their initial outlay on the striker, who still has four years left to go on his six-year deal.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 19-05-24.